Uncle Jack's

Uncle Jack's Tavern celebrated a ribbon-cutting on Sept. 12 in honor of full service operation. This could not be done before due to the COVID-19 pandemic. 

 SUBMITTED PHOTO

A restaurant that opened during the COVID-19 pandemic was able to host a proper ribbon-cutting to celebrate operating at full service.

On Sept. 12, Uncle Jack’s Tavern, led by celebrity chef and former Food Network star Willie Degel, held a ribbon-cutting ceremony in honor of Uncle Jack’s Tavern opening for full service starting everyday at 11 a.m.

