A restaurant that opened during the COVID-19 pandemic was able to host a proper ribbon-cutting to celebrate operating at full service.
On Sept. 12, Uncle Jack’s Tavern, led by celebrity chef and former Food Network star Willie Degel, held a ribbon-cutting ceremony in honor of Uncle Jack’s Tavern opening for full service starting everyday at 11 a.m.
The restaurant is located at 30 S Clayton St., Suite 100. Uncle Jack’s Tavern is the fourth installment of Uncle Jack’s in the Atlanta area, per the press release.
According to the press release, they started with their Duluth location and with the “great reception” that the Duluth location received, were able to open up three additional locations during the pandemic.
Lawrenceville is the newest location, and it opened in November 2021 and because of COVID-19, it never was able to launch at full capacity, until now, per the release.
