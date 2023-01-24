Pancakes and empty bowls are coming in February!
Although the second month of year may be best known nationally for the celebration of Valentine’s Day, February calendars kept by many local citizens feature the dates for two highly popular annual events, the Kiwanis-Southwire Pancake Breakfasts and the Carroll County Soup Kitchen’s Empty Bowls Fundraiser.
The dates may be different, but the place is the same: the Carroll County Ag Center. The events serve0 as the largest fundraiser of the year for each non-profit organization.
Tickets are already on sale for the Kiwanis-Southwire Pancake Breakfasts that are scheduled over three consecutive Saturday mornings, Feb. 11, 18 and 25 from 7:30 to 11:30 a.m. For $8, the breakfast fare includes pancakes, of course, eggs, sausage, biscuits, gravy, orange juice and coffee.
Of each ticket sold, $4 goes to the Carrollton Kiwanis Foundation. The food is prepared by members of the Carrollton Kiwanis Golden K.
And...it’s all you can eat!
Southwire is the primary sponsor of this year’s Kiwanis-Southwire Breakfasts.
Another February tradition that attracts large crowds, the Empty Bowls Fundraiser, is an annual project sponsored by the Carroll County Soup Kitchen. On Sunday, Feb. 26 from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., the non-profit organization will stage it biggest fundraiser of the year at the Ag Center. Potters and amateur clay enthusiasts donate food safe bowls, and local chefs contribute soup.
A silent auction, live music, children’s activities and a boutique are featured.
And this year’s event will per in-person, according to Sue McBrayer of the Soup Kitchen. Because of the pandemic, the 2022 auction was held online.
“We’re excited about having Empty Bowls in person again,” she said.
“Approximately one-third of our annual budget is funded by proceeds from Empty Bowls,” McBrayer noted.
Proceeds from the project go to support the Soup Kitchen that has provided thousands of to-go meals since 1982 to those in need. Each Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 11 a.m. to noon at the organization’s facility located at 345 Beulah Church Road in Carrollton, take-out meals are available.

Empty Bowls tickets are $15 each and can be purchased at the door on Feb. 26 or at the Carrollton Center for the Arts where they are now available.
