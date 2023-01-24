Carrollton Kiwanis Golden K - Southwire Pancake Breakfasst

Eric Link of the Carrollton Golden K Kiwanis Club recently posted a sign at the west end of the Carrollton Bypass that promotes the organization’s annual Pancake Breakfast sponsored by the Golden K and Southwire scheduled for Feb. 3, 10 and 17, 7:30 to 11:30 a.m. at the Carroll County Ag Center.

 

Pancakes and empty bowls are coming in February!

Although the second month of year may be best known nationally for the celebration of Valentine’s Day, February calendars kept by many local citizens feature the dates for two highly popular annual events, the Kiwanis-Southwire Pancake Breakfasts and the Carroll County Soup Kitchen’s Empty Bowls Fundraiser.

