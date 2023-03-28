Thursday will be a busy day in Carrollton as a varied slate of activities is planned that will range from a pancake appreciation breakfast for local emergency first responders to the kickoff of the Carrollton Artist Guild's "Art Takeover" on Adamson Square.
From 7-10 a.m. Carrollton Golden K Kiwanians will serve a hearty breakfast to members of law enforcement, emergency services, forest service and other first responders at the Carroll County Ag Center.
Then beginning at 5 p.m., Thursday and continuing to 8 p.m., art goes center stage on Adamson Square and at the Carrollton Center for the Arts when the "2023 Art Takeover" takes over the downtown area for the first of several events planned for the next several weeks.
First off Thursday morning, members of the Golden K civic club will don aprons and grab spatulas to prepare a pancake breakfast for scores of the county's first responders. According to club member Randy Coggins, one of several club members who will prepare the flapjacks and related breakfast fare, the event began 6-8 years ago.
"The first year, we had a fairly good amount of supplies left over from our annual pancake breakfast fundraisers that are held on three Saturdays in February, so we decided to have a breakfast for the county's first responders as a way to show our appreciation for the great service and work that they do," Coggins explained.
"Now, we buy a little extra each year so we will always have plenty to serve all the first responders who come to the appreciation breakfast," he noted.
The Carrollton Golden K's $8 all-you-can-eat pancake breakfasts, which are co-sponsored by Southwire, have become a local tradition and a highly popular social event each year for many area citizens. Thousands of dollars have been raised, all of which stays in Carroll County. The majority of the proceeds are used to fund college scholarships for local students.
An annual event that traditionally brings large crowds of art enthusiasts to downtown Carrollton is the "Art Takeover." Leading off the activities this year will be three events Thursday, a public sculpture unveiling at Neva Lomason Library, the opening of the University of West Georgia Student Art Show at the Carrollton Center for the Arts, and celebration of "The Last Supper Exhibit" at the Depot on Bradley Street.
Well-known local artist/sculptor, Gordon Chandler will take the wraps off one of his latest creations, "Open Book Well Red," in a 12 noon ceremony tomorrow, Thursday, at Neva Lomason Library located at 710 Rome Street in Carrollton.
Also Thursday, there will be two openings that highlight the arts, the University of West Georgia Student Art Show exhibit at the Carrollton Center for the Arts and "The Last Supper Exhibit" at the Depot on Bradley.
But there are more Art Takeover events on tap in Carrollton during the coming weeks and months. Activities planned for April 20, June 15 and August 17 include traditional events that feature artists displaying their works around the square, in addition to live music.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.