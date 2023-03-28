Thursday will be a busy day in Carrollton as a varied slate of activities is planned that will range from a pancake appreciation breakfast for local emergency first responders to the kickoff of the Carrollton Artist Guild's "Art Takeover" on Adamson Square.

From 7-10 a.m. Carrollton Golden K Kiwanians will serve a hearty breakfast to members of law enforcement, emergency services, forest service and other first responders at the Carroll County Ag Center.

