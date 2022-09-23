Pamela Jean Clayton Rabern, age 72, of Bremen, passed away Thursday, September 22, 2022 at her residence. She was born in Atlanta, on March 24, 1950, daughter of the late David W. Clayton, Jr. and Mary Leila Dial Clayton. She retired as a Para-Professional at H.A. Jones Elementary School, and was a member of the Ladies Bible Class at the First Baptist Church of Bremen.
Besides her parents, Mrs. Rabern is preceded in death by sisters, Martha Clement and Judy Kilpatrick; sisters-in-law, Karel Rabern, Ruth Rabern; brothers-in-law, Donnie Rabern, Mal Rabern; and a nephew Paul Kilpatrick.
Survivors include her loving husband of over 51 years, Kip Rabern; daughter, Christy Rabern of Carrollton; sister, Shirley Pennebaker (Vachel) of Toccoa; brothers-in-law, Gerald Clement of Grayson, Terry Rabern of Wetumpka, Alabama; and a number of nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends Saturday, September 24, 2022 from 3:30 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at the funeral home.
Services will be Sunday, September 25, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. from the Chapel of Hightower Funeral Home with Sharon Sewell and Pastor Anthony Rabern officiating. David Pennebaker, Beth Pennebaker, Barry Clement, Andy Clement, Dave Higgins and Aubrey Lee will serve as pallbearers. Interment will be in Forest Lawn Memorial Park.
Hightower Funeral Home of Bremen is in charge of the arrangements.
