Pamela Jean Clayton Rabern, age 72, of Bremen, passed away Thursday, September 22, 2022 at her residence. She was born in Atlanta, on March 24, 1950, daughter of the late David W. Clayton, Jr. and Mary Leila Dial Clayton. She retired as a Para-Professional at H.A. Jones Elementary School, and was a member of the Ladies Bible Class at the First Baptist Church of Bremen.

Besides her parents, Mrs. Rabern is preceded in death by sisters, Martha Clement and Judy Kilpatrick; sisters-in-law, Karel Rabern, Ruth Rabern; brothers-in-law, Donnie Rabern, Mal Rabern; and a nephew Paul Kilpatrick.

