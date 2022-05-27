Pamela Aldridge

Pamela Grace Hayes Aldridge, 68 of Anniston, Alabama, passed away on May 22, 2022.
She was born on Sept. 27, 1953, in Jefferson County, Alabama, the daughter of the late Walter Seay Hayes and Rosa Virginia Capps Hayes.
Pamela loved music of all kinds, but her all-time favorite artist was Elvis! Her family and friends remember her joyous spirit and her passion for dance.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Jerry Aldridge; brothers, Billy Wayne Hayes and Donald Bruce Hayes; and sister, Carolyn Sue Hayes.
She leaves behind to cherish her memory, her daughters and sons-in-law, Angel & Alan Hammond, and April & Jim Lange; son, Lee Whitfield; sisters & brother-in-law, Alma Jean & Davis Kent (and their granddaughters, Dianna & Jessie) and Derinda Rhodes; brothers & sister-in-law, Charles Ray & Teena Hayes and Walter & Kim Hayes, Jr.; grandchildren, Shelby & Chase McCormick, Destany & Chris Weldon, David Shadix, Arieal Files, and Jacob Shadix; a number of great-grandchildren; and a number of extended family and friends.
Funeral services will be conducted on Wednesday, June 1, 2022, at 1 p.m. from Martin & Hightower Funeral Home with Pastor Wayne Brown officiating.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home from noon until the hour of service.
In keeping with Pamela’s wishes, her body will be cremated following the service.
Messages of condolences can be sent to the family at www.martin-hightower.com.
Martin and Hightower Heritage Chapel has charge of the arrangements.
