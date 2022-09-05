ATLANTA — Rome Playa Azul Media (PAM) Studios is sponsoring a Latinx Film Category to the submission categories for the 19th Rome International Film Festival (RIFF). The Nov. 10 - Nov. 13 event will reflect the support of a multi-year partnership with the studio.
PAM Studios and RIFF are extending the submission for two weeks to provide an exclusive opportunity for Latinx filmmakers with Latinx backgrounds or Latinx-themed films to be considered in the hopes of giving the community behind the camera a voice. Both Spanish and non-Spanish content will be accepted for submission. The deadline for submission is Sept. 14.
PAM Studios and RIFF seek to highlight multicultural voices while also encouraging cultural tourism and film industry development in Rome, Ga. and the surrounding area. The Rome International Film Festival is a filmmaker-friendly festival that focuses on the quality programming of all genres.
The partnership and new Latinx Film Category directly aligns with PAM Studios’ mission to uplift Latinx voices in Georgia’s film industry and provide inclusive opportunities for filmmakers as seen through their diverse collection of ongoing projects, including: ‘In My Sights,’ a thriller film, ‘Celebrations with Nirjary Desai,’ a series showcasing luxury, event-planner Desai, and ‘40 Akers & A Brew,’ a series that follows multi-platinum, Grammy-nominated Southern hip-hop icons Nappy Roots as they road trip to craft breweries across America which won “Best Episodic Short” at last year's festival.
“The Latinx community is important to our country, community and industry, and we want to reflect that at the festival,” Maria Guerra-Stoll of Rome PAM Studios said. “Our contributions have been overlooked for far too long and we want to do our part to help change that in the film industry by providing a platform for these stories. We’re excited that the Rome International Film Festival wanted to partner with us to assist in our mission of providing opportunities for those that don’t always get them.”
The judging panel for this submission category will consist of Maria Guerra-Stoll, CEO and Founder of PAM Studios, several filmmakers, industry professionals and celebrities.
To submit your film please visit filmfreeway.com/RIFF and use the discount code PAM2022 to be considered.
