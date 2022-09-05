ATLANTA — Rome Playa Azul Media (PAM) Studios is sponsoring a Latinx Film Category to the submission categories for the 19th Rome International Film Festival (RIFF). The Nov. 10 - Nov. 13 event will reflect the support of a multi-year partnership with the studio.

PAM Studios and RIFF are extending the submission for two weeks to provide an exclusive opportunity for Latinx filmmakers with Latinx backgrounds or Latinx-themed films to be considered in the hopes of giving the community behind the camera a voice. Both Spanish and non-Spanish content will be accepted for submission. The deadline for submission is Sept. 14.

Trending Videos