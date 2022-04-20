PAM Studios LLC, the first Latina-owned production company in Georgia, is hosting its official grand opening of Rome PAM Studios on April 21 from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. in partnership with the Rome Floyd Chamber. Unlike most ribbon cutting ceremonies, the company is opening with opportunities for investment and community engagement, starting with the film “In My Sights.”
“In My Sights” is a fast-paced suspense thriller that tells the story of Daniel Collins, a convicted serial killer who escaped and abducted Katherine, the prosecutor who put him away for life. Awakening in a forest with nothing but the clothes on her back, Katherine must fight to survive while stalked by a murderer in a game of cat and mouse. Katherine’s only hope is special agent Jack Farrell and Jenna Cruz, who follow clues to save Katherine and capture Daniel before time runs out.
The film is the creation of Livingston Oden who graduated from Full Sail University in 2011 and went on to work with OWN, BBC and NBC on television shows including “America’s Got Talent,” “BBQ Pitmasters” and “Lovetown USA.” He went on to produce, write and direct his first feature film, “American Beast,” which won the Twin Cities Film festival Audience Award as the best feature film. “American Beast” is distributed through Sony Entertainment and is currently available on Amazon Prime.
“Partnering with Livingston Oden is such an honor, and empowering leading independent filmmakers like Livingston is what PAM Studios is all about,” PAM Studios CEO & Founder Maria Guerra-Stoll said. “Joining the Rome economic and talent ecosystem has opened our opportunity to connect with these creative individuals who are ‘Home Grown in Rome.'"
PAM Studios also announced that Heather Hutton, a local female director will be working on the Rome PAM Studios film “In My Sights”.
PAM Studios is designed to inspire diverse cultures throughout the Georgia film industry. The team in Rome is currently working with area high schools and colleges, including Georgia Highlands College, Piedmont College and the Georgia Film Academy, to create opportunities for students to work at Rome PAM Studios and start their careers in the film industry.
If a member of the Rome community or the film community would be interested in supporting this project, please contact Jordan Budd at jordan@pam-studios.com. And any local business interested in working on this project should contact Christopher@pam-studios.com.
