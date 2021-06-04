Pamela “Pam” Bruce, age 66 of Carrollton, passed away May 31, 2021.
She was born June 6, 1954 in Charlotte, North Carolina, daughter of the late Zimrie Grove Akins and the late Verona Thomas Youngblood. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her first husband, Ted Smith Sr.; her husband, Jim Bruce; daughter, Darlene Smith; and brother-in-law, Ricky Blount.
She is survived by her children, Ted Smith, Jr. (Jessica Ragsdale), Shannon Holliday, Mike Smith, and Leslie Smith; two grandchildren, Ashlyn Smith and Skyy Smith; and sister, Kim Blount.
In keeping with the family’s wishes, her body has been cremated and there is no service scheduled at this time. Messages of condolences can be sent to the family at www.martin-hightower.com. Martin and Hightower Heritage Chapel has charge of the arrangements.
