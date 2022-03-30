A man and woman were arrested for burglary after being caught in a house by a neighbor.
Deputy George McLain of the Carroll County Sheriff’s Department was dispatched to 180 Butler Road in Bowdon in reference to a burglary being in progress.
The house sits off the roadway with a cattle gate at the end of the driveway. As McLain arrived he "saw a man standing on the porch through the woods and could hear a man’s voice hollering." That man was later identified as the complainant, Daniel Hutcheson.
There was another man identified as Antione Cornelius Montgomery, 43, of Carrollton, with his hands "sticking outside the window" from inside of the residence, according to the report.
McLain also spotted a woman identified as Alicia Gail Wilson, 47, of Bowdon.
Both were asked to come out of the home and place their hands behind their back, then handcuffed and instructed to take a seat on the front porch of the residence.
Hutcheson stated that “he has a house through the woods that he has had people breaking into.” He stated that he received a call from a neighbor saying that there was a man and woman walking down the road towards Hutcheson's address, so Hutcheson said he decided to check on the vacant house. Hutcheson stated that his house was "still locked up."
Hutcheson said he decided to check on the house located at 180 Butler Road which belongs to Vickie Austin, who currently resides in Boaz, Ala.
Hutcheson said when he walked up on the porch, he saw Wilson approximately five feet inside the residence. He said Montgomery was standing inside the house behind the front door, per the report.
For his safety and not knowing if the subjects were armed, Hutcheson said he drew his firearm and told both of the subjects that ”they were not going anywhere until law enforcement's arrival,” the report said.
About 10 minutes after that encounter, McLain arrived.
The two suspects were separated and read their miranda warnings. Wilson denied her option to speak with McLain. She was then officially placed under arrest and charged with burglary and criminal trespass.
Montgomery agreed to speak with McLain about why they were inside the house. Montgomery stated that he was looking for pine straw because he is a landscaper and that he found the house and wanted to know who owned it so he could see about buying it, according to the report.
Montgomery told McLain that he checked Zillow, but was unable to see who owned it.
He said that he went into the residence to see who owned it but he did not steal anything.
McLain asked Montgomery why he didn't try to find out who owned it and call them instead of going in the house and Montgomery stated “he regrets going in the house,” according to the report.
McLain stated that Montgomery asked him several times not to lock him up. Other deputies arrived at the scene to ensure there was no one else in the house.
Montgomery was placed under arrest and charged with burglary and criminal trespass.
Both suspects are still in the Carroll County Jail with no bond set.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.