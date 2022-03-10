A man and woman were arrested in Temple on drug charges after being found passed out at a gas pump.
On Monday morning, Lieutenant James Hollowood of the Temple Police Department was dispatched to Ingles gas station on Carrollton Street in Temple for an unknown problem after dispatch advised there was a woman passed out at a pump in her car not responding to anyone.
An officer arrived shortly before Hollowood, which he saw speaking to the woman identified as Harlee Chosewood, 25, of Carrollton. As Hollowood took over the conversation with Chosewood, Officer Andrew Mitchell directed his attention to the man in the passenger seat, William Minter, 43, of Lithia Springs.
Chosewood was observed to be slightly lethargic with her pupils 2 millimeters in diameter, according to the report. She denied using any prescription or illicit drugs and agreed to let the firefighters check her vital signs.
She denied having medical history and refused to be transported to the hospital even though she complained of a headache she’s had for several days, the report said.
While this was occurring, Mitchell detained Minter and advised he gave the name “Jamie Minter.” Chosewood also said his name was Jamie and then changed her answer to “Curtis” when asked again. Mitchell requested that a Carroll County deputy respond with a Rapid ID.
Minter was uncooperative with the scan by bending his fingers, still insisting that his name is Jamie. When police were able to get his fingerprints and the results came back of his true identity. Officers learned that Minter had several active warrants including one that Hollowood issued in a previous incident where Minter provided false information to Mitchell in a traffic stop.
Minter was then secured in the backseat of Mitchell's patrol car.
At some point during the incident, Chosewood refused to allow officers to search her vehicle. While checking her information on GCIC, it was determined that she had a suspended license for failure to appear.
Since she refused a search, Hollowood had dispatchers locate an available K9 to respond to the scene. Looking at the circumstances, officers had suspicion that there may be controlled substances inside the vehicle.
After the K9 was deployed, he gave a positive indication of drugs. During the resulting search of the vehicle, Hollowood located a loaded 1-cc syringe and second used 1-cc syringe containing a clear liquid suspected to be methamphetamine, the report said.
Both subjects were transported to the Carroll County Jail.
Chosewood was charged with two counts of possession of methamphetamine, possession and use of drug related objects, obstructing or hindering law enforcement officers and crossing state/county guard lines with weapons, intoxicants, drugs without consent.
She was released on a $7,500 bond.
Minter was charged with two counts of giving false name, address, or birthdate to a law enforcement officer, possession of methamphetamine and first degree forgery.
He is still being held in jail after being denied bond.
