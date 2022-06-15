Local visitors to one of Carroll County most scenic areas, the Chattahoochee River, may see a large group of paddlers traversing the river next week.
A large group of paddlers will embark this Sunday from Settles Bridge in Gwinnett County on a 7-day, 112-mile journey down the Chattahoochee to the upper reaches of West Point Lake in Heard County as part of Georgia River Network’s "Paddle Georgia 2022."
On June 24, river entourage will start its journey just downstream of South Fulton Parkway at 8 a.m. and will pass by Moore's Bridge Park, Whitesburg, and McIntosh Reserve. Observers at McIntosh Reserve should expect to see the flotilla between 2-4 p.m.
On the evening of June 24, we will be camped at Chattahoochee Bend State Park and will travel from the park to Franklin between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. An ice cream party at the boat ramp in Franklin is planned between 1-3:30 p.m.
The canoe/kayak journey is organized to highlight Georgia’s rivers and raise funds for the Georgia River Network’s river protection and water trail development projects. The organization chose the Chattahoochee for its annual summertime sojourn to bring attention to the Chattahoochee RiverLands project, an initiative of the Trust for Public Land and other organizations whose goal is to create a 100-mile network of parks and trails along the river, including new boat launches and paddle-in campsites.
“Improving recreational access to all of the state’s rivers is one of Georgia River Network’s primary goals,” said Rena Peck, the group's executive director.
“This trip shows the potential for river tourism in the corridor targeted by the RiverLands project,” she explained.
Participants in this year’s "Paddle Georgia" will travel down river about 16 miles per day and camp along its course each night, feasting on catered meals and learning about the river through visits to sites and facilities along the river and nightly educational programs.
The group's participants hail from communities across Georgia and from four other states with the furthest participant traveling from Ohio.
The journey includes a river cleanup held in cooperation with Chattahoochee Riverkeeper, and opportunities for participants to become trained as citizen water monitors through the Georgia Department of Natural Resources "Adopt-A-Stream" program. A team from the program will accompany the group and measure the health of the water during the week-long journey.
In partnership with the Chattahoochee Nature Center, the group will also welcome an Atlanta-based Boy Scout troop for one-day of the journey.
Paddlers will camp at Simpsonwood Park in Gwinnett County, the Chattahoochee Nature Center in Roswell, Smyrna’s new Riverview Landing Park, at the historic Campbellton Masonic Lodge and Painted Rock Farm in Chattahoochee Hills, and at Chattahoochee Bend State Park in Coweta County.
This marks the third time that the statewide river advocacy organization has hosted "Paddle Georgia" on the Chattahoochee. The first-ever event was held on the Chattahoochee in 2005. Since then, the annual journey has grown into the largest week-long canoe/kayak camping journey in the country with more than 300 people participating each year.
The event was also held on the Chattahoochee in 2014.
The COVID-19 pandemic forced the organization to adopt a small-group format for this year’s trip. Since 2005, GRN paddling events have attracted more than 7,000 paddlers, explored thousands of miles of Georgia’s rivers and generated more than a half million dollars for river protection and water trail development projects.
Among the organization’s most recent projects is the Georgia River Guide app, a smart phone app that provides detailed information regarding more than 30 water trails around the state. The app can be downloaded for free from the Apple and Google Play app stores.
The Georgia River Network is a statewide river advocacy organization with the mission of helping everyone enjoy, connect with and advocate for economically vital and clean flowing rivers.
FOR FURTHER INFORMATION AND DETAILS ABOUT WHERE YOU CAN FIND THE PADDLE GEORGIA GROUP BETWEEN JUNE 19 AND JUNE 25, PLEASE CONTACT JOE COOK AT JOE@GARIVERS.ORG.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.