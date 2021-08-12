Villa Rica voters will get to choose in November whether the city can issue licenses for package sales of alcohol.
The City Council on Tuesday approved placing a referendum on the Nov. 2 general election ballot. If the voters approve, it would be up to the council to decide whether to allow licensed stores to sell retail packages of liquor to customers for off-premises consumption.
The move did not come from a particular desire of council members to allow such sales, but rather was to forestall the city from having to pay for a special election, now that the legislature has made it easier for voters to call for such a referendum.
During a work session that preceded the council vote, city attorney David Mecklin explained that previously, state law required that a package sales referendum could be called if residents could mount a petition drive that got enough signatures to match 35% of the voters of the most recent election.
But this year, the General Assembly amended that law to reduce that matching percentage to 20%.
Getting enough signatures to clear the 35% hurdle may have been difficult before, but Mecklin told the council there had been several recent attempts to start a petition drive anyway. With fewer signatures now required, it is more likely that a new petition drive would succeed.
If that happened, Mecklin said, the city would be obligated to call for an election, which can cost in the range of $10,000 to run.
Because the change in the state law also allows the city to move forward with a referendum, Mecklin advised that the council do so. By acting before a Sept. 8 deadline, the city could put the question on the already scheduled November general election ballot, rather than a special election that would be on the city’s tab.
“This does not support or oppose package sales of liquor in the city,” Mecklin told the council. “It simply allows a referendum for the voters to decide whether or not they want you to consider it.”
If the referendum fails, then the matter could not be brought up again for another two years. And even if it passes, Mecklin said the council would not be obligated to authorize package sales.
“If it passes, then the council has to consider whether or not it wants to authorize package sales within the city,” he told the council members. “You’re not required to, even if the referendum passes, but at least you will have some indication how the public feels about it.”
Referendums involving liquor have had a varied history in Carroll County, where most of Villa Rica sits. The most recent such votes took place in 2018.
In May of that year, voters in the county narrowly approved a referendum to allow Sunday package sales in the unincorporated region. Of the 13,131 votes cast in that race, the question only passed by 93 votes.
However, in November of that same year Villa Rica voters approved the so-called “brunch bill” with a 62% margin. It allows restaurants in the city to serve alcohol 90 minutes earlier on Sundays than previously.
The “brunch bill” was not on the Carroll County ballot that year, but it was on the ballots of neighboring Douglas County and Douglasville, where it also was passed by a large margin.
