Bremen’s hopes for a state soccer championship came to a close last Friday, as the boys ended their season with a 5-1 loss to Pace Academy in the final four of AA playoffs.
Bremen had a couple early opportunities in the game, but they were negated by strong saves by Pace goalkeeper Owen Ross. Wyatt Mathis had the Blue Devils’ first shot on goal less than three minutes into the game, and Jon Smith had a free-kick shot a few minutes later, but both were saved by Ross.
The Knights scored their first goal with a little under 27 minutes until the half in an irregular fashion. The Knights tried a shot from the right side of the goal. The shot deflected off a Bremen defender, and Pace’s Jaxson Willoughby was able to tap in the score.
Willoughby also scored the Knights second goal of the night, with a header off an assist to put Pace Academy up 2-0 with roughly 23 minutes still left in the first half.
After this score, Pace continued to attack the goal. Victor Ovalle had a shot that bounced off the left goal post, and Bremen goalkeeper Austin Garner got his first save of the night a few minutes later off another Pace shot on goal.
The Knights’ Juan Figueroa scored the Knights’ third goal with 16:34 on the clock in the first half. Bremen was down three goals.
The Blue Devils kept playing, though, and Harley Davis had a chance for a header at the ten minute mark, but the Devils could not convert.
With just four minutes left in the half, Pace put up their fourth goal. This time it was senior midfielder Jeremy Avellaneda who drove it in following a cross-pass from the left. The Blue Devils went into the half down 4-0, in need of a major turnaround.
In the second half, the Blue Devils were at least able to slow Pace down, forcing them to go scoreless for nearly the first 25 minutes. However, the Knights broke things back open with a goal from Ovalle with 15:10 on the clock to make it 5-0.
Bremen’s only score of the night came from Mathis. He was set up for a penalty kick with 11:16 left in the game, and he easily converted. However, this would not be enough. The Blue Devils watched their season come to a close as time ran off the clock.
This loss ended a very successful season for Bremen soccer as a whole. Both the girls and boys teams made it to the final four in their respective brackets, and both teams lost to Pace Academy in these games. Bremen will look to be back in the championship hunt next season.
