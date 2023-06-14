Mr. P.J. Ploof, age 87, of Buchanan, passed away June 13, 2023. He was born on October 12, 1935, in Bremen, the son of the late Eugene Ploof and Lizzie Eaves Ploof. He was retired from Latham Time Corporation, but being a Pastor was his calling for over 50 years. He was a member of Center Baptist Church.
Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Robert Ploof.
Survivors include his wife, Sally Loveria Campbell Ploof; children, Lisa Key (Jimmy W. Key, Jr.), Mary Brannon (Alan), and Patsy Craven (Mike), Paul Neese, Melody Dowda, Chris Guttery; grandchildren, Tamara Palmer (Casey), Kaitlynn Garner (Chase), Jared Key (Haley), Jacob Key, Christy Garner (Brandon), Alana Brannon, Heather Craven, Daniel Craven (Paige), Sherie Castillo (Ramon), Tyler Neese; numerous great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Thursday, June 15, 2023, from 5:00 pm until 7:00 p.m.
Services will be conducted Friday, June 16, 2023, at 2:00 pm from the Chapel of Hightower Funeral Home with Bro. William Miller and Bro. Ralph Ploof officiating. Casey Palmer, Chase Garner, Brent Coppock, Jacob Key, Tyler Neese, and Jared Key will serve as pallbearers. Interment will follow in the Fellowship Baptist Church Cemetery. Share your thoughts and memories in our guestbook at www.hightowerfuneralhome.com
Hightower Funeral Home of Bremen is in charge of the arrangements.
To plant a tree in memory of P.J. Ploof as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.