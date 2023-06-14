Mr. P.J. Ploof, age 87, of Buchanan, passed away June 13, 2023. He was born on October 12, 1935, in Bremen, the son of the late Eugene Ploof and Lizzie Eaves Ploof. He was retired from Latham Time Corporation, but being a Pastor was his calling for over 50 years. He was a member of Center Baptist Church.

Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Robert Ploof.

To plant a tree in memory of P.J. Ploof as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.