I heard the other day that Halloween was the second biggest money-grossing holiday, surpassed in numbers only by Christmas. If the bounteous displays in retail stores are any indication, I’d have to agree. Evidence of the coming holiday is everywhere…acres of pumpkins and every store in town has standing room only for the scarecrows and witches on display. Temporary graveyards have sprung up like mushrooms on even the most manicured lawns and drifts of faux spider webs and Spanish moss festoon low branches all over town.

You can even find it in bakeries. Scary, spidery cupcakes and pumpkin sugar cookies…there is no trick to these Halloween treats (unless you consider the long-term cholesterol effect) and I love to see them filling up the glass cases. Cakes and cookies depict haunted houses and ghosts in sugared Technicolor… orange and black. Those are the traditional colors of the season, although the past few years I’ve noticed that they’ve added purple and toxic green to the haunted palate.

