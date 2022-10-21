I heard the other day that Halloween was the second biggest money-grossing holiday, surpassed in numbers only by Christmas. If the bounteous displays in retail stores are any indication, I’d have to agree. Evidence of the coming holiday is everywhere…acres of pumpkins and every store in town has standing room only for the scarecrows and witches on display. Temporary graveyards have sprung up like mushrooms on even the most manicured lawns and drifts of faux spider webs and Spanish moss festoon low branches all over town.
You can even find it in bakeries. Scary, spidery cupcakes and pumpkin sugar cookies…there is no trick to these Halloween treats (unless you consider the long-term cholesterol effect) and I love to see them filling up the glass cases. Cakes and cookies depict haunted houses and ghosts in sugared Technicolor… orange and black. Those are the traditional colors of the season, although the past few years I’ve noticed that they’ve added purple and toxic green to the haunted palate.
Everywhere you look, in stores and yards and restaurants, you’ll find pictures of assorted monsters and vampires and other scary creatures that go “bump” in the night. In the decorations, you do occasionally see things found in nature — black cats and owls.
The interesting thing about black cats…in England and Japan, people consider having their path crossed by black cats means good luck. I’ve seen pictures of a traditional English wedding and they actually had sugared black cats frolicking on the wedding cake.
Owls are also big Halloween hits. The first one I can recall was on a bulletin board in my homeroom class third grade class (Miss Roberts). The landscape featured a full moon rising over a gnarly old tree with a hole in the trunk. In the hole was a pair of glowing eyes, yellow with black centers. Although you couldn’t see what the eyes belonged to, I knew it was an old owl, waiting for the dark to come so he could be about the job of looking for his breakfast.
When I was a kid, I was fascinated with owls. I read everything I could find about them. For example, did you know that some Native American tribes considered the owl the harbinger of death? In Morocco they believed that the cry of an owl could kill infants. The early Celtic people believed that the owl was the bird that could cross between the world of the living and the world of the dead.
I hope sincerely that they were all mistaken, because for the past few nights, we’ve had a mess of owls hanging around our house. It sounds like there are three and although I haven’t seen them, their cries sound like they might be great horned owls. Maybe a mother and two half grown chicks perched in the tall branches of the pines on the edge of our yard.
At first, you might think that would provide an opportunity for a wonderful encounter with the wild kingdom. But when came time to let Pixie and Cookie out for their evening constitutional, I didn’t dare. You see, the favorite food of great horned owls is rabbit. As far as three hungry owls are concerned, Pixie might be a fine substitution.
Now, I really don’t have anything against owls. I still think they’re fascinating, but when you have cats and little dogs, it’s not good to have the raptors hanging around the house.
It was tempting to go out and shoot a bottle rocket or two in their general direction. The noise would have spooked them off. But the dry condition of the woods stayed my hand. I settled for yelling at them, “Yahh! Git!!” Mildly effective. The owls left the trees, swooping down low and then into the darkness of the woods. I didn’t hear from them again.
Until today. Ordinarily, owls are nocturnal creatures and you don’t see one during the day. But this brightly-lit morning, I heard one “whooowhoooting” in the distance. About halfway to the lake, I heard the crows start up. First one alarm cry, then an answer. They’d found something or someone to aggravate. “Whoohoooot” From the sound of it, they’d discovered a grumpy owl that was trying to sleep off his rabbit hangover.
The crows cawed with glee, and were answered by more crows that flew quickly over to get in on the fun. From a distance, I could hear the owl, indignant at being roused from his sleep. I walked through the woods toward the ruckus and finally caught sight of them. The day-blind owl blundered from tree to tree, pursued by laughing crows. From a different tree, another owl began to hoot. More crows joined and now there was a black cloud of the pesky corvids, sweeping in and out around the poor harried owls.
We watched for a few minutes, but, nothing new happened. The dogs got bored and continued toward the lake. I followed, walking till I was out of the range of the quarrel. I stopped and listened to the wind through the trees. The rustle was louder through the brittle leaves. I looked up. From the south, clouds were starting to move toward us. Tufts of white against the autumn blue sky.
I hoped our owls were a sign of rain.
