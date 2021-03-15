Owens promoted to animal shelter director

Special to The Times-Georgian
Carroll County Board of Commissioners Chair Michelle Morgan announced the promotion of Christy Owens from Animal Shelter technician to Animal Shelter director.
Owens has more than 25 years of experience helping manage various family businesses and worked for several years helping the animals of west Georgia working with West Georgia Pet Rescue and Lucky Paws Humane Society. She also brings to the job experience working as a veterinarian/surgery assistant at Bowdon Animal Hospital. She holds an associate’s degree in business administration and bachelor’s degrees in business and psychology.
Morgan, regarding Owens’ promotion, said, “Christy has been a loyal employee and friend to the Animal Shelter. Her passion and love she has for helping the animals find a forever home make her the perfect fit for this position. I have comfort knowing she will always do what is in the best interest of the animals and staff and I look forward to watching the shelter flourish under new management.”
Owens said in a statement about her new role, “I am extremely excited for the opportunity to help make a difference in the lives of the animals and people of Carroll County. My team and I are committed to saving lives and helping to connect people with life-long companions. We look forward to serving you.”
Owens officially stepped into her new role earlier this month.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.