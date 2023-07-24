Ovid “Mac” Loyd McCalman, age 85, of Carrollton passed away on Wednesday, July 19, 2023. He was born on Sunday, September 26, 1937. Mr. McCalman was the son of the late, Loyd Monroe McCalman and the late, Lena Christine (Otwell) McCalman. In addition to his parents, Mr. McCalman was preceded in death by his wife, Phyllis (Truitt) McCalman.
Survivors include his brother and sister-in-law, Mr. and Mrs. Owen McCalman of Carrollton; his nieces and nephews, Melissa (Jack) Graves of Carrollton, Jason (Cher) McClung of Carrollton, and Rodney (Angie) Truitt of Tallapoosa; his great nieces and great nephews, Hannah (Robert) Padron of Tallapoosa, Chad Truitt of Tallapoosa, Kalin (Luke) Sims of Roopville, Kyle (Tylynn) Graves of Carrollton, Blake Dockery of Charlotte, NC, Rhett McClung and Parker McClung of Carrollton; sisters-in-law, Fran Truitt of Tallapoosa, Judy Eady of Carrollton and a number of other relatives.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.