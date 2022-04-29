Bremen’s girls’ soccer team’s dream season came to an end on Thursday, as the Lady Blue Devils came up just short at a score of 8-7 in an overtime penalty kick shoot-off.
Said head coach Jason Fields, “Losing in sudden death penalties is never how you want a big game decided, but we left it all out there and did our best. That is really all you can ask for as a coach. I am very lucky to have such hard working girls.”
At the end of regulation, the game was tied up at 2-2. Both teams had displayed strong discipline on the defensive side of the ball, and this continued through the two ten-minute overtime periods, as neither team gave up a goal.
This forced the game to be decided by a sudden-death penalty kick shootout. Each team chose five players to kick, and after all ten combined kicks found the back of the net, the shootout had to be continued.
In the second round of penalty kicks, Pace chose senior Hannah Genser to start things off. Genser shot low and to the left, just out of reach for Bremen goalkeeper Payton Terrell. It was up to Bremen junior Yujean Shin to keep the shootout going.
Shin approached the ball and struck it, the ball traveling high toward the center of the goal. Pepperell goalkeeper Marielle Frooman watched the shot pass over her head, as it slid in between the football and soccer crossbars, just a few inches too high, and the game was decided.
“The girls played their heart out last night, and I am so proud of their effort. We worked hard the whole match against a very physical Pace side,” said head coach Jason Fields.
After a physical beginning to the action, the Blue Devils were up 1-0 after the first half of play. Senior Ella Harrod scored the goal with 4:38 left until the half, as she made her way past several Pace defenders and drove back a shot in the right side of the goal.
“Harrod is the best captain any coach could ask for and she will be missed,” said Fields. “My other seniors, Mackayla Sweat, Estefani Baizabal and Erin Nix stepped up big time this season and helped us the whole way.”
Near the beginning of the second half, Pace got lucky. Bremen was called for a handball in front of their own goal, and the Knights were set up for a penalty kick. Pace elected for senior Morgan Neill to kick, and her shot glanced down off the crossbar, hit the ground, and bounced in for the tying score.
Bremen took back the lead shortly after. Junior Mary House was set up for a free kick from 30 yards out. House drove in a laser shot from deep. The Blue Devils were back in front 2-1, but there was still a lot of game left with about 27 minutes left to play.
Pace tied the game back up at the 22:40 mark, as Bremen could not clear the ball in a scrum in front of the goal. This second Pace goal was also a close call, as the rolling shot banked off the inside of the right post to ultimately force overtime.
Despite the loss, the Lady Blue Devils have a lot to be proud of this season. A trip to the final four following three straight 10-0 wins over playoff caliber teams is certainly a significant accomplishment.
Said Harrod, "I’m proud of the growth of the team as a whole and the growth of individual players. We had a really young team this year. Lots of younger girls stepped up and got better throughout the season. It was so fun to watch them become better soccer players and better teammates as the season went on."
With a lot of young talent, the Lady Blue Devils are poised to be in a similar playoff position next year.
“We have some younger players coming up and will still have our three leading scorers and a quality backline,” said Fields. “We are graduating some good girls, but it seems like we will be right back to it next year.”
