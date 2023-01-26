Just one week separates UWG softball from today and opening day of a new era and the 2023 season and today we begin a series of position previews, beginning with the Wolves' outfield.
First-year head coach Kristy Burton takes the reigns of the program in 2023 and has a relatively young outfield that features just two upperclassmen.
And while the outfield group may be relatively young and inexperienced, Burton is excited about the leadership.
"I think the biggest thing with our outfield is the leadership is very good," said Burton. "So, our freshmen have been allowed to excel and I think all of them can play every position and we train them that way, and that allows us to play stronger defense to different strategies."
Senior outfielder Chandler Mevis has the most experience of anyone on the ball club, playing in 93 career games with 87 career starts. Mevis provides the aforementioned leadership for Burton and her group of outfielders.
"Chandler knows the game and has played at an elite level and has been in this conference," Burton said of Mevis. "Her ability to lead has become a real force for her because she's fell more into being a ballplayer as well as a leader."
Last season, Mevis hit .341 with 11 doubles, 23 runs scored, and 20 RBI while starting 43-of-44 games in left field. The Petaluma, California native is a career .332 hitter with 19 career doubles and a pair of home runs.
"She's also very adaptable pitcher to pitcher," continued Burton. "So, knowing the difference in how to approach a drop ball pitcher versus a rise ball pitcher, and I think that puts her in an elite level."
After missing a large chunk of the season in 2022, Isabella Pinto looks to return in 2023. The Jacksonville, Alabama native played in just 13 games last season, scoring five runs and stealing six bases.
"I think Izzy is one of our most consistent players and she doesn't look like she's missed a beat," Burton said of Pinto who projects to see time primarily in center field. "We see her in that center field role because she's great to both sides, so I think that gives us confidence knowing the left and right center gaps are there."
True freshmen Zekylah Boyd and Nicole Couvertiere are also battling out for an outfield spot coming into their first season of collegiate softball in 2023.
Boyd comes to Carrollton after a stellar prep career at nearby Heard County High while Couvertiere hails from Knoxville, Tennessee.
"Nicole has a lot to learn, but a lot of softball IQ and a lot of range, and a very calm, collected player," said Burton, "Zekylah has endless amounts of range as well, a great arm, and has that championship mindset coming from a great high school team and winning a few championships."
Sophomores Bailey Christol and Addison Sturdivant saw action in 26 and 22 games respectively as freshmen a season ago. Jacelyn Lahr is another sophomore who saw limited action in the outfield in 2022 and could provide depth this season.
"Overall as a group, our outfield has grown from fall to spring," concluded Burton. "And I think we'll continue to progress with the different depth we have because each one is something different."
Burton and West Georgia opens the 2023 campaign on February 3, taking on Lander and Florida Tech in the first two games of the Gulf Shores Invitational in Gulf Shores, Alabama. The next position preview will look at the UWG infield and will be released on Thursday, January 26.
