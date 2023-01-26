Chandler Mevis

Senior Chandler Mevis is one piece of a strong leadership group in UWG softball's outfield for this coming season.

 Photo by Jordan Frazier

Just one week separates UWG softball from today and opening day of a new era and the 2023 season and today we begin a series of position previews, beginning with the Wolves' outfield.

First-year head coach Kristy Burton takes the reigns of the program in 2023 and has a relatively young outfield that features just two upperclassmen.

