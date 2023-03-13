Outdoor track season opens with a UWG win in Atlanta

The indoor season and outdoor season crossed streams on Saturday for the UWG Track & Field team, as three Wolves completed the indoor journey at NCAA Nationals in Virginia Beach, Virginia while the remaining team members kicked things off with a Wolves' victory at the CAU Panther Invitational, hosting by Clark Atlanta in Atlanta, Georgia.
The Wolves scored 157.5 points on the day while missing two major pieces of the puzzle in Mia Culpepper and Paishence Collier, who were still competing at the NCAA National Championships. Four Wolves won their individual events on Saturday in Atlanta, leading the way to a win in the invitational. Kira Montefusco (100m), Kailani Serapion (Javelin), Coley Branum (5000m), and Elizabeth Osborne (pole vault) each took first in their respective events.
Montefusco and Hannah Dunston each scored for the Wolves in the 100m, with Dunston picking up six points with a third-place finish to go along with Montefusco's 10 points for first. Branum also led a contingent of multiple Wolves producing points in the 5000m, as UWG took four of the top-five spots in the race.
Branum ran this one in 18:46.16, which was the fifth-fastest time in school history in the 500m. Behind Branum was Catherine Greer in second place, Madelin Gaskin in third, and Stephanie Beltran in fifth place.
The Wolves were strong in the distance efforts on the day, including a second-place finish from both Kendal Sparks in the 3000m steeplechase and Adela Belohlavova in the 1500m. Olivia Fulford also picked up a second-place finish, finishing as the runner-up in the 400m hurdles. Adding to the second-place finishes, T'oni Birden, the GSC Freshman Most Outstanding Peformer at the GSC Championships last month, was second in the long jump with a jump of 5.63m, the third-best distance in school history.
Kailaini Serapion had a discus throw of 37.84, which was good for third all-time at UWG and in fourth place at this event.
INDOOR CHAMPIONSHIPS
The University of West Georgia Indoor Track and Field season concluded after a solid showing at the Division II Track and Field Championships at the Virginia Beach Sports Complex.
After solid performances from Brandi Boddy (Shot Put) and Paishence Collier (Long Jump) on day one of the NCAA Division II IT&F Championships, it was finally junior, Mia Culpepper's turn to compete with the nation's best on Saturday.
Culpepper finished the Triple Jump in 13th place and became UWG's first All-American in school history, at the Virginia Beach Sports Complex. The Atlanta, Georgia native's first jump of day was her best, placing a mark of 11.95m.
Full event results are available on the UWG Athletics website.
