Outdoor track season opens with a UWG win in Atlanta

UWG's track and field team started off the outdoor season this past weekend. Pictured is Kira Montefusco.

 Photo by Brian Carmicheal

The indoor season and outdoor season crossed streams on Saturday for the UWG Track & Field team, as three Wolves completed the indoor journey at NCAA Nationals in Virginia Beach, Virginia while the remaining team members kicked things off with a Wolves' victory at the CAU Panther Invitational, hosting by Clark Atlanta in Atlanta, Georgia.

The Wolves scored 157.5 points on the day while missing two major pieces of the puzzle in Mia Culpepper and Paishence Collier, who were still competing at the NCAA National Championships. Four Wolves won their individual events on Saturday in Atlanta, leading the way to a win in the invitational. Kira Montefusco (100m), Kailani Serapion (Javelin), Coley Branum (5000m), and Elizabeth Osborne (pole vault) each took first in their respective events.

