Brethen, I do not count myself to have apprehended, but, one thing I do, forgetting those things which are behind and reaching forward to those things which are ahead. I press toward the goal for the prize of the upward call of God in Christ Jesus. Philippians 3:13-14.

We all have done things for which we are ashamed of and live in the tension of what we have been and what we want to be. Because our hope is in Christ, we can let go of past guilt and look forward to what God will help us become. Don’t dwell on your past. Realize that you are forgiven and then move on to a life of faith and obedience. That is, if you have asked for forgiveness and accepted Him in your life.

Trending Videos