Brethen, I do not count myself to have apprehended, but, one thing I do, forgetting those things which are behind and reaching forward to those things which are ahead. I press toward the goal for the prize of the upward call of God in Christ Jesus. Philippians 3:13-14.
We all have done things for which we are ashamed of and live in the tension of what we have been and what we want to be. Because our hope is in Christ, we can let go of past guilt and look forward to what God will help us become. Don’t dwell on your past. Realize that you are forgiven and then move on to a life of faith and obedience. That is, if you have asked for forgiveness and accepted Him in your life.
New Year, new month, new beginning, new mind set, new focus, new start, and new intentions, will get you new results. Whatever made you cry in the past is nothing compared to the blessing that is going to make you smile in the future. Always have eyes that see the best, a heart that forgives the worst, a mind that forgets the bad and a soul that never loses hope. Let’s start the New Year off with this motto. Eventually all things will fall into place. Until then, laugh at the confusion, live for the moments, and know that everything happens for a reason. The most beautiful things in life are not just things. They are people and places, memories, and pictures. They are feelings and moments and smiles and laughter.
In this New Year, 3 things to be grateful for are, the person you are becoming, how far you’ve come, and what you already have.
This is for me and probably some of you. If you want to clean less, own less. Enjoy the holidays and every day. Slow down, simplify, prioritize what absolutely has to be done, and what is necessary. It’s time to love yourself, respect yourself, admire yourself, forgive yourself, accept yourself, nurture yourself. Today’s the day. Imagine the impact of being kind. Smile more. See the good first. Life is too short to be dragging others down. You get a choice every single day. Choose kindness. The world needs you. May your weekend be filled with positive wishes, kind people and happy moments, because I admire people who choose to shine after all the storms they’ve been through.
Our journey is much lighter when we don’t take the past along for the ride. Life is better when you are happy, but life is best when other people are happy because of you. Be an inspiration, give peace and share your smile. A part of kindness consists in loving people more than they deserve, because love is a treasure which we can never pay. The only way we can keep it, is to give it away.
Happy New Year. Peace. I Love you.
