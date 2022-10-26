"Out of Darkness Wall" set for Sunday at Hobbs Farm

The second annual "Out of the Darkness Walk" is scheduled for this Sunday, Oct. 30, 4 p.m. at Hobbs Farm in Carrollton. Pictured are Carrollton High School students who participated in last year’s walk and raised $35,000. Sunday's goal is $50,000.

 SUBMITTED PHOTO

For the second consecutive year, Carrollton High School student Olivia Cranford and her mother, Becky, have teamed up with the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention to organize an "Out of the Darkness Walk" at Hobbs Farm in Carrollton on Oct. 30 beginning at 4 p.m.

Olivia lost her brother, Dustin, to suicide in 2014.

