Predators catch and eat prey in our backyards every day. Typically, when we witness predators catching prey, it takes the form of something like Fowler’s toads catching small moths below our outside lights, spiders scampering across their webs to subdue flies ensnared in their sticky webs or bluebirds nabbing winged termites as they emerge from a rotting stump. We usually do not find these scenes upsetting.

However, when a Cooper’s hawk flashes across your yard and snatches a house finch at a feeder, we often tend to find this true-life drama a little unsettling.

