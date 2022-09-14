This past Sunday, September 11, our son, Alexander Price McGill, had his Court of Honor for the rank of Eagle Scout in the Boy Scouts of America. The ceremony was held at Bremen First United Methodist Church’s sanctuary at two o’clock in the afternoon, and it truly was a wonderful event for all of us who attended. Price had both maternal and paternal family from Georgia and Tennessee in attendance as well as extended family and friends who were supportive throughout his youth in Cub Scouts, Webelos, and Boy Scouts.

Price started Scouting when our family were residents of Cobb County, Georgia. Our experience with Troop 471 in Marietta was happy and exciting. He enjoyed camping, rank advancement, and numerous engineering activities including the Pinewood Derby while there. We made friends with fellow Scouts and attended fall and spring camporees. We also attended family camp at Bert Adams Camp in Covington as well as Camp Woodruff in Blairsville. Our memories of those events are near to our hearts. Price’s Den Leader, Bill Scherer, and our Scout liaisons of that time, Stephanie and Richard Daniels, became life-long friends through those experiences.

