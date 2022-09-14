This past Sunday, September 11, our son, Alexander Price McGill, had his Court of Honor for the rank of Eagle Scout in the Boy Scouts of America. The ceremony was held at Bremen First United Methodist Church’s sanctuary at two o’clock in the afternoon, and it truly was a wonderful event for all of us who attended. Price had both maternal and paternal family from Georgia and Tennessee in attendance as well as extended family and friends who were supportive throughout his youth in Cub Scouts, Webelos, and Boy Scouts.
Price started Scouting when our family were residents of Cobb County, Georgia. Our experience with Troop 471 in Marietta was happy and exciting. He enjoyed camping, rank advancement, and numerous engineering activities including the Pinewood Derby while there. We made friends with fellow Scouts and attended fall and spring camporees. We also attended family camp at Bert Adams Camp in Covington as well as Camp Woodruff in Blairsville. Our memories of those events are near to our hearts. Price’s Den Leader, Bill Scherer, and our Scout liaisons of that time, Stephanie and Richard Daniels, became life-long friends through those experiences.
When our family moved to Bremen in 2013, Price transferred his Cub Scout membership to Troop 259 which was led at the time by Den Leaders Eric McDonald and Ruth Haynes. McDonald’s sense of humor and Haynes’s sense of responsibility have long paved the way for success with Troop 259. I was more active in the Troop during this time, especially if the weather was pleasant. Campouts happened each month, and the visits during these events deepened all our friendships and community bonds. The transition from Troop 471 to Troop 259 was a seamless one for Price, who made fast friends with both these leaders’ sons, Liam McDonald and Nick Haynes. They formed bonds that have deepened significantly with time. Eventually, the three of them attended National Youth Leadership Training at Bert Adams.
Once Price transitioned from a Webelo to a Boy Scout, I largely stepped back from being as involved as I once had been. Boy Scouts run their program, and the adults who serve in positions largely help with keeping their sights set on achieving their goals for leadership and advancement. The first Scout Master in this role was Joe Cobb, a veteran who helped get the new Scouts acclimated to being prepared for whatever they devised. Cobb later passed the torch to Joey Brand who began working with Wendy Cullison as she founded the Scouts B.S.A. Girls Troop. Price’s sister Ellie, formerly an active Girl Scout, was a founding member as well. Cullison was joined by Jay Stewart in the leadership of the Troop. Price has been aided and led by these community members devoted to Scouts and their families. Many of his best friendships were initiated in Scouting.
Once Price began identifying his Eagle Scout Project, he determined he would revitalize the courtyard and columbarium adjacent to the Bremen First United Methodist Church Sanctuary. He received generous donations for the project from church and community members. Friends, young and seasoned, devoted time and energy to prepare the space for restoration.
Price then secured the expertise of our friend and neighbor, Casey Rooks, who helped order and install the new drain and the downspouts for the courtyard. For help with the project’s design, Price met with Shirley Easterwood and Jerrell Hightower. A new plaque of scripture was added to the wall by Tim Evans, and the concrete floor of the covered passageway was resealed by Dave Severson. Glenn Hoobler and “Papa Joe” Augeri attended each landscaping day as senior supervisors. Glenn cut and installed plexiglass for the courtyard windows to enable its use by the Pre-Kindergarten students at Bremen First United Methodist Church. It all came together wonderfully.
Ellie was master of ceremonies for the Court of Honor, and I know she is as proud of Price as we, his parents, are. With God’s help and the help of his community, he has achieved the highest honor in Scouting. We are grateful to all who have helped him.
