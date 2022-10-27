Preparing the necessary paperwork for a typical field trip can be somewhat exasperating - permission forms, check requests, assigning groups, imploring chaperones, securing buses, drivers, and substitute teachers. Well, you get the picture. If I had my druthers, cleaning out a grease trap a scoop at a time, or having to cut my own switch before getting my britches torn up sounds more appealing, even to this day. This trip, however, was different in a plethora of ways. You see, it was the initial “post-covid” (if there is such a thing) trip with my kids, and we were going to midtown Atlanta’s Breman Jewish History Museum, which represented a culmination of our studies of the Holocaust, anchored by Elie Wiesel’s novel, Night.
Somehow, all of that field trip paperwork didn’t seem so antagonizing to me after all.
The early autumn wind on Friday, October 7 was inviting and spring-like, welcoming all of us — 90 students, two teachers, and seven chaperones — to Central High that morning. We huddled together in our spacious maroon-and-white cafeteria, awaiting both our buses, as well as an occasional fast-walking, tardy student or two: the snooze buttons on their cell phones or the prolonged, wraparound drive-thru line at our neighboring Chick-Fil-A were the scapegoats. About a quarter of 9:00, after our drivers arrived, we expeditiously loaded each bus, double-checked our attendance, and were, after a couple of months of meticulous planning, made a sharp right onto Central High Road and found ourselves on our way to the Breman.
We arrived at the Breman Museum a little after 10:00, our drivers having successfully navigated the ever-present construction and bumper-to-bumper traffic. Upon our arrival, we were greeted by a six-foot high security fence, a stark reminder to me that, even now-even here, there remain perpetual threats to the Jewish community.
As Elie Wiesel taught us, “In Jewish history, there are no coincidences.”
Hopping off of my bus, I walked to the gate and was greeted by the affable Rabbi Prass, who, confirming our group, buzzed our buses into the compact parking lot. Once our predetermined groups meticulously unloaded the buses, we were ushered into the museum lobby by Rabbi Prass, and assigned a docent, a person who would lead groups of fifteen students on a one-hour retrospective tour of the Holocaust. As my group of kids entered the lobby, our docent gave concise details of the founding of the Breman Museum:
“The Jewish Federation of Greater Atlanta held an exhibition back in 1983 that exhibited Jewish artifacts and memorabilia from across the state of Georgia. From this successful event, the Breman Jewish History Museum was created.”
Here he paused, as all of us — chaperones, students, and teachers - looped the stretchy bands of a mask around our ears, and pulled up the light blue material over our mouths and noses, one of the minimal rules here, before entering the museum proper. Folks give this generation of kids a great deal of flack, accusing them, among other things, of being self-centered and somewhat aloof. This action — this simple action — the wearing of a mask as a precautionary measure with nary an adolescent grumble or eyeroll — made me proud to be their teacher.
Seems that they had taken a theme of our unit — one of the perils of indifference — to heart.
The docents took my kids through interconnected aisles, weaving through a tapestry of black-and-white pictures, from abhorrent Nazi propaganda and piles of formerly worn tweed suits and cotton dresses to burned-out shells of Jewish-owned businesses and synagogues, describing, from memory, stories of both tragedy and triumph in the midst of a veritable hell on earth. The kids were quiet, soaking up every detail, with the exception of the occasional gasp here and there mostly saved for the section dedicated to Auschwitz-Birkenau, where over one million Jewish citizens were killed, and the death camp where a young Elie Wiesel details losing his mother and two sisters shortly after arriving in 1944.
At the closing of our hour-long tour, our docents led us to an adjoining auditorium where Rabbi Prass introduced us to Mr. Herschel Greenblat. Fleeing the tyrannical Nazi regime, Greenblat’s parents went into hiding in caves located in Ukraine. It was in these caves that Greenblat, born in 1941, lived during the initial years of his life.
“My parents, my sister, and I survived the Holocaust due to my parents’ unwavering will,” he told us. “My father spent several years in a Russian prison, but, thank God, was reunited with us when he was released.”
They were deemed displaced persons in 1948. In 1950, they arrived at Ellis Island before daybreak. It was Thanksgiving morning. By Thanksgiving night, they were on a train to their new home in Atlanta.
“My father woke me and brought me up on deck," he said. "The Statue of Liberty was the first thing I saw when I arrived in America.”
“I owe this country so much,” his voice cracking, “...so much…” The museum, much like a church or a synagogue, induced a silent reverence among our group.
“If I could leave a message for each and every one of you young people, it would be this: ‘You must bear witness! For me. For my family. For my great-grandson. When you witness hate, speak out against it. You have an obligation to make this a better world for everyone!’”
It was quiet when we loaded our buses to begin our journey back home. The kids were lost in their thoughts - thoughts of making our world a better place. I broke the silence by informing them that we could not have lunch at The Varsity. Time, or the lack of it, our biggest deterrent, since we had to arrive back at CHS by 2:00 p.m.
“That’s okay, Mr. Biddle,” a student yelled from the rear of the bus, adding, “it’s not the real reason we took this trip.”
You know, she was right. It made me recall a favorite quote from Austrian psychiatrist Viktor Frankl: “The point is not what we expect from life, but rather what life expects from us.” In that moment, she became a witness.
May we never fail to bear witness - to speak out against hate and indifference. For Elie Wiesel. For Herschel Greenblat. For those souls lost at Auschwitz-Birkenau. For the other.
