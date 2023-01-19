LAGRANGE — I am circling the steep block with a series of right turns. LaFayette Parkway to Ridley Avenue to Greenville Street. Got to find the perfect spot. I am late. Or rather, she is a bit early. Six in one; half dozen the other, I suppose. I find a space just down from Gus’s. I shift a few gears and successfully navigate a parallel parking spot in between a black Yukon and one of those asinine squatting trucks of some sort.
She is standing within a few feet of my car, the wind whipping her salt-and-pepper hair. She is crying. She is my birth mother. With Mom and Dad having both passed, we are now picking up where they left off, about 40-something years after they picked up where she left off. It’s a long story. And it’s a novel—not a newspaper article. For now, I will have to leave it at that.
I wiggle out of the Acura and hop up onto the sidewalk, half-skipping to her. Her arms are outstretched, almost like how I imagine St. Peter will welcome me into the pearly gates.
“It’s been too long,” Heidi says between sobs. Her face matches the pink hue of her long-sleeved shirt.
“You’re right. It has been,” I agreed.
As we hug, I turn my head toward Gus’s Grill, a local food joint. I lock eyes with a little white-haired lady sitting on the other side of the front window with the phrase “Carrying on a family tradition” painted in white letters above her head. She waves, smiling.
The sun is shining as bright as a new copper penny.
It’s cold, but you wouldn’t know it.
We don’t say anything else. A good hug will always do the talking. The smell of fried breakfast foods and coffee permeates the air and calls out to the both of us. Heidi and I walk in. The waiting line is eight deep. There is a constant roar of conversation that almost drowns out the grumblings from my empty belly. From the rear of this cozy joint waves a Greek flag, and the grill is sizzling to beat the band.
“Dammit all, I look like a mess now,” Heidi says, laughing, adding, “good thing I’m not big on wearing makeup!”
“Remember - I’m a hugger!” She reminds me. It takes me back to the first time we met at her trailer home in Columbus. She was proud of her home. More proud of me. She hugged me a lot that day. I smile.
“I think that’s where I get it from -” I quickly followed up, “the hugging.”
“Well, you come by it honest. I assure you, son.”
Since we’re a party of two, we find a small table in a matter of minutes. Our waiter wipes the tan surface and hands us a menu. We both put our glasses back on and peruse the menu. (Bad eyes run in the Brodie family, I recall her telling me once.) I start humming the chorus of Blessed Assurance.
“This is my story. This is my song…”
The waiter returns and takes our order - a gyro skillet with two eggs (over-medium, of course). Succulent gyro meat grilled with a mixture of feta cheese, onions, peppers, tomatoes, and, Lord a’mercy, Dr. Webster is going to string me up by my toes.
“That’s the only way to eat eggs, don’t you think?” Heidi inquires of me, as she busts the yokes and mixes everything together.
From her mouth to God’s ears, I think, as I commence to doing the same.
We while away the day over the next few hours, over breakfast and, eventually, browsing sundry trinkets and doo-dads at the Marketplace at LaFayette Square. It was a good day, one full of love. And hugs.
“I am finally at peace now, Jamie,” she says to me, adding, “It’s a long way from when we first met where I used to live. Love will do that.” Her bottom lip is quivering.
She has a home. A red-bricked one now. Just paid off her white 2020 Kia, too. Most importantly, though, she has her baby boy in her life.
“Having you in my life gives me purpose, you know?”
I am nodding my head, smiling. My eyes are watering a bit, while offering one last hug before heading back to Roopville.
You know, peace and love will do that to a person.
And so, our journey continues.
