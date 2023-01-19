LAGRANGE — I am circling the steep block with a series of right turns.  LaFayette Parkway to Ridley Avenue to Greenville Street. Got to find the perfect spot. I am late. Or rather, she is a bit early. Six in one; half dozen the other, I suppose. I find a space just down from Gus’s. I shift a few gears and successfully navigate a parallel parking spot in between a black Yukon and one of those asinine squatting trucks of some sort.  

She is standing within a few feet of my car, the wind whipping her salt-and-pepper hair. She is crying.  She is my birth mother. With Mom and Dad having both passed, we are now picking up where they left off, about 40-something years after they picked up where she left off.  It’s a long story.  And it’s a novel—not a newspaper article.  For now, I will have to leave it at that.

