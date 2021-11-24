Otis Fletcher, 90, of Decatur, Georgia, died on Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021.
Celebration of life service will be held on Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021, at 11 a.m. at Willie A. Watkins Special Events Center, 5843 Redan Road Lithonia, Georgia 30088.
Viewing will be on Friday, Nov. 26, 2021, from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Willie A. Watkins Special Events Center.
MASKS WILL BE REQUIRED OF ALL THAT ATTEND THESE EVENTS.
Final arrangements have been entrusted to Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home Carrollton Chapel; 770-836-0044.
