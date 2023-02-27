Mrs. Cynthia Otilla McElroy Warren, age 73, of Tallapoosa, Ga. passed away peacefully in her home with her family by her side February 22, 2023. She was born July 18, 1949 in Muscadine, Ala. to the late John McElroy and Lillie Buttram McElroy. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her sister, Mae Johnson and brothers, Curtis McElroy, William McElroy, and Marvin McElroy.
Otilla loved Tallapoosa and was proud to be from such a beautiful small town. She was Miss West Haralson 1967 and graduated from West Haralson High School the same year. She worked for US Can for many years and was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother. She loved going on girls trips with her daughters and granddaughters, especially to Disney World. She attended every event any of her girls ever had and was one of their most proud supporters, often sending them a multitude of notes of encouragement before any big event. She was a very thoughtful and caring person, who believed in letting others know how much she loved them and was thinking about them in difficult times. She was her family’s historian, documenting everything with pictures and notes and loved to dance the Jitterbug. She used to tell her family that they should dance like everyone was watching.
