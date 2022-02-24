I met a handsome rooster last week. He had mysteriously appeared on top of my friend’s chicken house and had been there ever since. While we were standing there observing him he flapped his wings and crooked his neck and crowed his head off. I am a big admirer of other people’s roosters because when crowing gets up close and personal, it loses much of its charm.
I had a rooster once that became dissatisfied with his hen-house digs and decided a better place to roost would be in the tree that grew right underneath my bedroom window. Now, for the rooster, this was probably a good idea. He was safer there than any other place on the planet. Safe from varmints, safe from the weather. High up in the hemlock tree, snoozing deeply, he had found his nirvana.
And if he had simply slept there, he’d be there still. But roosters have a peculiar habit- just before dawn, they start to crow. I’m not sure why that is. Perhaps it’s to let all the hens know that night is over. And when this pre-dawn serenade was sequestered down in the chicken pen, far out of reach of my sleeping ears, it was no big deal. But it was hard to be glad for the 5:30 am wakeup when it happened right under my nose.
As long as I was able to get home by nightfall, I could get the chickens to go to bed in the hen house where they belonged. From there I could lock the gate on my two-legged alarm clock.
But if I was late getting home, even a few minutes, the rooster had already ascended to his aerie high atop my hemlock tree and there was nothing to do but wait for morning and my 5:30 a.m. wakeup call.
The rooster wasn’t the only one that had fallen out of favor. Number two on the poultry hit list was a big Rhode Island Red who decided that the Hoosier cabinet that sat by my back door was a good place to roost. Well, if you know anything about chickens, you know that they leave things behind where they roost…things that you don’t want accumulating in the cabinet by your back door.
I located the source of the terrible smell and cleaned it out. Then I put a board up so she couldn’t get in anymore. But it didn’t stop her. As soon as dusk began to fall, she snuck ninja-like to the porch and once again ascended her favorite roosting spot.
The rest of the chickens had become almost as bad. They had increased their range into the yard, making short work of flowerbeds and pine straw mulch. I could spend hours grooming the garden and in minutes my half-dozen hens could destroy it all, scratching for worms.
Needless to say, I was getting a little tired of the whole lot of them. So, I began wishing hard for a solution… wishing and wishing that I could get rid of the non-egg laying, corn-eating freeloaders that had taken over my place.
And the universe must have heard me wishing. One day, a Hispanic family pulled into the driveway and asked me if I had any chickens for sale. I smiled quietly to myself and said out loud, to them, “Why yes, as a matter of fact, I do. And if you can catch them you can have them for free.”
You see, earlier that morning, I left the chickens penned up. Not standard operating procedure, but I had had it up to my ears with yard bird shenanigans. So later, that afternoon, when the family pulled up inquiring about the availability of chickens, it was the perfect time to get rid of them.
I held the baby while a father and son went into the pen and closed the gate. For a few minutes, they chased the birds around without any success. The chickens cackled and shrieked like they were being killed. The baby laughed and laughed at the funny sight.
Finally, the son caught the old Rhode Island Red hen and dropped her into the gunnysack. Then they snared the rooster and dropped him in. One by one my chicken problems disappeared.
We walked back up the hill to their truck and the dad pulled out a roll of bills. He tried to pay me for the chickens. I thanked him kindly but didn’t take any money. What they didn’t know is that they were doing me a big favor by taking them off my hands. The boy loaded the sack of chickens into the back of their car. I relinquished the baby and they put her in the car seat. They backed carefully out of the driveway and turned to go down the road. And they must have wondered about the crazy gringo lady as she waved and grinned, watching them disappear.
I was already looking forward to sleeping in the next day.
