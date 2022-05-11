Othelia Rollins, 89, of Winston, died on Monday, May 9, 2022.
The family will receive friends at Jones-Wynn Funeral Home of Douglasville on Wednesday, May 11, 2022, from 12:30-2 p.m.
Funeral service will be conducted at 2 p.m. from the chapel of Jones-Wynn Funeral Home of Douglasville. Interment will follow at Sunrise Memorial Garden.
Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at www.jones-wynn.com.
Jones-Wynn Funeral Home and Crematory of Douglasville is serving the Rollins’ Family.
For more information, please call 770-942-2311.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.