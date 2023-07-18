Oscar Jefferson (Jeff or O.J.) Farr, age 80, of Anchorage, passed away peacefully on the morning of June 27, 2023. His passing followed a lengthy hospital stay due to respiratory illness.

Jeff was born to Radar and Martha Farr on July 26, 1942 in Villa Rica, Georgia. Upon graduation from high school, he enlisted in U.S. Army in 1960 and served three years, primarily in Korea. Returning to civilian life, he began his career as an electrical apprentice, working as a lineman for Georgia Power before becoming a journeyman electrician and a proud, lifelong member of the International Brotherhood Of Electrical Workers (I.B.E.W.).

