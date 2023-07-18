Oscar Jefferson (Jeff or O.J.) Farr, age 80, of Anchorage, passed away peacefully on the morning of June 27, 2023. His passing followed a lengthy hospital stay due to respiratory illness.
Jeff was born to Radar and Martha Farr on July 26, 1942 in Villa Rica, Georgia. Upon graduation from high school, he enlisted in U.S. Army in 1960 and served three years, primarily in Korea. Returning to civilian life, he began his career as an electrical apprentice, working as a lineman for Georgia Power before becoming a journeyman electrician and a proud, lifelong member of the International Brotherhood Of Electrical Workers (I.B.E.W.).
In 1970 he met his future wife and mother of his two children, Laura Jaqueline Daffin (Jackie), and was married to her on Christmas Day, 1971.
A job opportunity brought Jeff and his young family to Alaska in 1976, where they began a new life in Anchorage. Working as a master electrician and later as a dispatcher in the Anchorage I.B.E.W. office, Jeff retired from his electrical career in 1998.
Since retiring, Jeff enjoyed an active life filled with travel, fishing, gardening, and golfing. During summers, he found great joy working in various roles at the Eagle Glen Golf Course and Moose Run Golf Course at Elmendorf/Fort Richardson in Anchorage.
Jeff is survived by his wife, Laura Jaqueline Farr, his two sons and their spouses, Trent Farr and Neil Landau, Clint Farr and Denise Koch, brother Roger Farr, and sister Marvene Bice. He is survived by six grandchildren: Max, Truman, Carmen, Siena, Noah and Zach. He leaves behind an extended family of friends, associates, and co-workers who came to love Jeff for his profound kindness, hard-earned wisdom, boundless enthusiasm, and generous spirit.
A celebration of life will be held on Jeff’s Birthday, Wednesday, July 26, at Jeff and Jackie’s home in Villa Rica beginning at 4 p.m. Do not send flowers. Instead, please send a donation in Jeff’s name to the Villa Rica High School Golf Team, attention Pam Davidson, 600 Rocky Branch Road, Villa Rica, GA 30180.
