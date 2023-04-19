After a three-year battle with cancer, Orrill Hayes Morris, Jr. 86 of Carrollton, Ga died April 18, 2023 and now rest in peace with the Lord. He was born August 7, 1936, the only child of late Mr. and Mrs. Orrill H. Morris, Sr. of Atlanta, GA.
He is survived by his loving wife of 57 years Betty Westbrook Morris and daughter Kathryn Morris of Tucker, GA. Brother-in-law Ted Westbrook, his wife Carolyn, and their daughter Melissa Westbrook are all from Douglasville, Ga.
Orrill was a man of faith, a great family man, an avid reader, a gardener, a music lover, especially Christian music and a member of the SAR.
In 1954 he graduated from Grady High School, in Atlanta, GA. He earned his IE degree in 1958 and in 1960 his MIE both from GA Tech. His degrees led him to many big and small companies, resulting in many moves. He has worked for Westinghouse, and Brown Boveri and was a Management Consultant with PWC (formerly Cooper and Lybrand) where he was chosen to work in the London office for a year, he was Quality Control Manager with McGraw Edison, Plant Manager with Speed Queen, Vice President of operations with Communications Technology, Division President of Moore Lambert, as well as several others companies including owning his own business. His real love was mentoring people and conducting high-level sales.
He will be missed by those who knew and loved him.
He will be buried in the Good Shepard Section of Forrest Lawn Cemetery, in Bremen, Ga by Martin & Hightower Funeral Home.
