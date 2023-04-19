Orrill Hayes Morris

After a three-year battle with cancer, Orrill Hayes Morris, Jr. 86 of Carrollton, Ga died April 18, 2023 and now rest in peace with the Lord. He was born August 7, 1936, the only child of late Mr. and Mrs. Orrill H. Morris, Sr. of Atlanta, GA.

He is survived by his loving wife of 57 years Betty Westbrook Morris and daughter Kathryn Morris of Tucker, GA. Brother-in-law Ted Westbrook, his wife Carolyn, and their daughter Melissa Westbrook are all from Douglasville, Ga.

To plant a tree in memory of Orrill Morris as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Trending Videos