Ora “Gerry” Taylor, 90, of Temple, passed away on Sunday, April 10, 2022.
She was born on May 16, 1931, in Coweta County, the daughter of the late John Milton Hembree and the late Ora Elvira Davis Hembree.
Gerry worked in the craft department at Wal-Mart for over 20 years.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Martin Taylor; brother, Boe Hembree; and sister, Luanne Baldesare.
She leaves behind to cherish her memory her sons, Alan Duke of Temple, and Brian Duke of Greenville; three grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.
Memorial service will be conducted on Wednesday, April 13, 2022, at 11 a.m. from Martin & Hightower Heritage Chapel with Pastor Jeff Maxwell officiating.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Tuesday, April 12, 2022, from 5-7 p.m.
Messages of condolences can be sent to the family at www.martin-hightower.com.
Martin and Hightower Heritage Chapel has charge of the arrangements.
