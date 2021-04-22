Ora Clark ends her Gospel program after 46 years on the air

Radio is all about its listeners. It is a medium used to convey information while also putting the audience in a better mood.
Ora Bell Clark, radio personality for B92.1, has ended the gospel program that she hosted for the past 46 years. In honor of all she has done for the Carrollton community, her family will be hosting a Retirement Drive-By on Saturday, May 1.
Clark was able to stay on the air for so long because she found radio was more than simply broadcasting. She’s been listening, too; listening to her audience and connecting with them, gaining a lot of respect in the community and wherever her program has been heard.
“I like talking and helping people,” she said Monday. “Sometimes I like to see what is bothering others to see if there is any way that I can help out.”
The drive-by that will pay tribute to her will be at the MSW Refuge Center next door to A Place of Refuge church, located at 106 Refuge Way. It will be from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. The public is invited to drive past and show their love and appreciation.
Long before getting far into her career, Clark was not aware that a career in radio was where her life was heading. Nevertheless, she said that the plan God had for her was already in motion.
“When I first started school, I did not think too much about what it was I wanted to do,” said Ms. Clark. “I used to work in Carrollton and would travel back and forth to Atlanta for class, just to learn. And it became my life.”
One of the reasons Clark lasted so long in broadcasting was because the work did not feel like a boring 9-5 job. Instead, it allowed her to be herself. Clark has built lasting relationships with her audience, who tuned in from across the city and the region.
“People was always looking forward to me coming on-air,” she said.
Although her journey in the booth is over, her work is not done. Because she has spent much of her time entertaining her audience with gospel music, good conversations and events, she said she does not have a clue on how to pass her time. Still, she will be continuing her praise through church and Gospel music.
“I am really just starting off in my retirement, and I don’t know how much time I have left,” said Clark. “So right now, I really do not have an idea as to what I will do with my time. I just want to laugh and smile while I can.”
After being in the industry for so long, she said it is easy to forget all of the things she was taught about broadcasting. To her, it has become second nature.
“My biggest advice for future generations is to keep an open mind,” said Clark. “Always be willing to listen, because you never know when you may need someone to really listen to you.”
