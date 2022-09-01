A friend of mine has a tag line at the end of her emails, ora et labora. This Latin phrase meaning, pray and labor, is the motto of the Order of St. Benedict. Early in the sixth century, Benedict of Nursia created a Rule or practice for his monks to follow that ordered their time through a balance of prayer and work. Along with eight hours for sleep, the monks spent their days alternating between contemplation and activity, giving a total of eight hours to each.
There is something very appealing about ordering your day in this way, knowing that not a second is wasted on binge watching another Netflix series or doom scrolling through your phone’s social media and news feeds. I especially like the idea of a full eight hours of sleep. Try as I might, sleep is where I tend to cut corners. I’m an excellent midnight housekeeper. Something about waking up to a clean kitchen is worth sacrificing a half hour of shuteye.
What really beckons to me about the whole idea of praying and laboring in sync is the possibility that God created us just for that purpose. Sometimes work gets a bad rap. People read the Genesis story of Adam and Eve being kicked out of Eden and told they will toil in frustration to mean that work is a punishment. Yet God, in whose image human beings are made, spent the first week of creation working. Creation is work. Work is creation. And when I had my children, they rightly called it labor. It’s the hardest and most wonderful work I’ve ever done.
We say all work and no fun makes Jack a dull boy. Perhaps the real issue is that we work hard but forget also to pray. By pray, I don’t just mean clasping our hands together and saying words to God. Prayer includes silence, contemplation, meditation, wonder, awe—anything that invites us to stop working and just be in the moment with God. When I go for my morning or evening walk, I spend time enjoying God’s creation along our beautiful greenbelt. I see marvelous creatures—deer, egrets, groundhogs, rabbits, hawks, and even an occasional owl. This summer I discovered a few wild blackberrys. My walking prayers connect me, root me to the earth and remind me that this planet is home to so much more than me. How can I do more to protect and care for the creation, I pray? What is my work to do?
Whether we work at a computer or spend our time operating a machine or standing in front of 30 slightly bored fourteen-year-olds who need to learn the Pythagorean theorem, our work originates in the divine creativity. We work because God works. We were created in God’s image to work and use the gifts of our minds and hands to be in relationship with each other. Prayer is the connective tissue of our work, weaving through it and around it to help us do our work with goodness and pleasure. Working through my day, I sometimes pause and ask, “What is my prayer for this work I do? What is my good intention, my joy, my hope for this creative project?”
As I look back on my thirty plus years of work as a pastor, I wish I had spent more time praying. The church, like most institutions, values productivity, and prayer is hard to measure. I don’t think anyone ever asked me how many hours I spent in prayer, and if they had, I probably would have worried that I wasn’t “working” hard enough at my prayer life. I’m old enough now to realize that my work can actually be my prayer and that my prayer does not need to be work. I can offer the details of my day—the meetings, the conversations, the visits, the listening, the just being with others as a prayer that finds goodness and joy in its work. In working more prayerfully, I discover that prayer and work merge into one. Ora et labora. We keep practicing until the day that all our work is fully prayer and all our prayer is a work of love.
