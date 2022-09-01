A friend of mine has a tag line at the end of her emails, ora et labora. This Latin phrase meaning, pray and labor, is the motto of the Order of St. Benedict. Early in the sixth century, Benedict of Nursia created a Rule or practice for his monks to follow that ordered their time through a balance of prayer and work. Along with eight hours for sleep, the monks spent their days alternating between contemplation and activity, giving a total of eight hours to each.

There is something very appealing about ordering your day in this way, knowing that not a second is wasted on binge watching another Netflix series or doom scrolling through your phone’s social media and news feeds. I especially like the idea of a full eight hours of sleep. Try as I might, sleep is where I tend to cut corners. I’m an excellent midnight housekeeper. Something about waking up to a clean kitchen is worth sacrificing a half hour of shuteye.

