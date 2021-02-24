A west Carrollton park is now more user friendly after city workers spent a year making improvements to the basketball courts, a walking trail and restrooms.
Using SPLOST funds, the city’s Parks and Recreation department upgraded Optimist Park’s 30-year-old basketball courts and added a new restroom building. A gravel walking path was also paved late last year, according to a release from the city.
The park is located at 177 Robert Hendrix Drive.
At the park, tree roots had pushed through and cracked the asphalt at the basketball courts, which meant the courts needed a complete overhaul. The city removed the existing asphalt and fence, repaved the courts, and built new fencing around the courts. A professional playing surface will be added after the asphalt cures and then basketball court lines will be painted.
City officials also plan to install a new playground there in the coming months, including a swing set, picnic tables and trash cans.
The walking trail at Optimist Park is six feet wide, winds through the forested area of the park, and is “virtually maintenance-free,” city officials said this week.
A rock-faced building with restrooms was also added to the park a little over a year ago. City officials say this adds a visual design element and makes the area more user-friendly. A small, overhanging shelter with a seating wall can be used by residents during bad weather.
Carrollton Parks Director Kent Johnston said in a release that the GreenBelt, basketball and tennis courts around town, as well as many of Carrollton’s outdoor parks, saw an increased use since the coronavirus pandemic began in March.
“The coronavirus shutdowns caused many of us to stay away from our usual recreational gyms and indoor exercise facilities,” he said. “These improvements are being made due to the heavy use our outdoor spaces received.”
City officials have been making other improvements around town in the past year, ranging from a new GreenBelt spur near the Tanner Medical Center campus on Dixie Street to a walking trail on Robert Hendrix Drive.
A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held earlier this month for the opening of the first GreenBelt trail spur connecting the main route to the downtown area. This was the first section of trail spur constructed since the GreenBelt was completed in 2017.
The $650,000 project included the construction of approximately 2,400 linear feet of trail and a 30-foot bridge, adding to the 1,000 feet of the spur that was built along Dixie Street by the Tanner Medical Center during the construction of their new Health Pavilion. It intersects the main loop near Southwire’s corporate headquarters, runs through the Tanner Health System campus on Dixie Street and finished at Lucille Avenue, adjacent to the Stewart House.
“We are lucky in Carrollton to have so many quality outdoor sites and amenities,” Johnston said. “The mayor, city council and city management have been proactive in the repairs and upgrades to many of our parks.”
