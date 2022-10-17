 Open houses are scheduled at both of the Carroll County School System's Career Academies on Thursday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. when "Community Day" will be observed.

The Career Academies provide work-based learning internships that integrate high school coursework, technical skills, and career goals through real-world  work experiences. Specific programs include 12 for Life, Tanner Connections and the Southwire Engineering Academy.

Trending Videos