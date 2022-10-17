Open houses are scheduled at both of the Carroll County School System's Career Academies on Thursday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. when "Community Day" will be observed.
The Career Academies provide work-based learning internships that integrate high school coursework, technical skills, and career goals through real-world work experiences. Specific programs include 12 for Life, Tanner Connections and the Southwire Engineering Academy.
According to the most recent statistics available, 578 Career Academy students have collectively worked nearly 315,000 hours for a total of 193 different employers and earned nearly $2 million.
The College and Career Academy North Campus is located at 604 Wall Street in Villa Rica, and the South Campus in Carrollton is at 1075 Newnan Road.
Carroll County School System is the only district in the state to have two College and Career Academy campuses. Each campus offers nine pathways of study to support the college and career readiness initiative of Carroll County Schools.
In addition to programs offered at the CCA locations, all five high schools have business, computer science, and agriculture education studies.
