Carroll County deputies were able to arrest two Florida suspects for an alleged burglary on Sunday with the assistance of OnStar services.
On Sept. 4, 2022, Carroll County deputies responded to the 400 block of Miller Academy Road in reference to a burglary.
During the course of the on scene investigation it was discovered that a 2018 Cadillac Escalade, cash, a passport, and three guns were stolen from the residence, according to police.
According to police, OnStar services were activated and deputies were notified that the stolen vehicle was traveling near the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office on Newnan Road.
Deputies were able to observe the vehicle turn onto the by-pass and attempted to initiate a traffic stop to which the vehicle sped up and refused to stop, per police. OnStar was able to put the vehicle in “shut down mode'' which brought the vehicle to a stop.
Deputies were able to take the two suspects, Jesse Driver, 36, and Sheena Driver, 36, both of Palm Coast, Fla. into custody and recover most of the stolen property, per police.
This remains an active investigation. Both individuals have been charged with second degree burglary and felony theft by taking. Jesse has additional charges associated with fleeing from deputies.
They both are being held in the Carroll County Jail with Jesse having a $20,000 bond and Sheena having a $10,000 bond.
