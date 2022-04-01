Months ago, my daughter Sommer recommended that I watch “The Eyes of Tammy Faye” on Netflix. Since COVID, I don’t go to theaters, and the number of online options make it challenging to choose movies to view at home, so based on Sommer’s recommendation and hunch that Jessica Chastain’s strong performance was Oscar-worthy, I watched.
I haven’t seen the Academy Awards in years. While I appreciate the difficulty involved in making a good movie, I find the Oscars’ self-congratulation narcissistic. And acceptance speeches go on too long. And I don’t recognize young actors, only the ones who’ve been around a while.
Sunday night in Hollywood, Chastain won the Best Actress Oscar, by sinking her teeth into a tale of flim-flam, fall from grace and federal prison.
I lived in Charlotte, so the downfall of Jim and Tammy Faye Bakker was a local story. In the late 1970s, they were traveling Pentecostal preachers who came upon the idea of creating an evangelical puppet show for a Minnesota TV station. Their modest production caught the eye of popular televangelist Pat Robertson, and he helped launch their own talk show, The PTL (Praise The Lord) Club.
As its popularity grew, so did the volume of viewer donations from over-zealous supporters.
According to Don Hardister, the show's former security chief, “People would send us mink coats, diamond rings, deeds. I mean, we got all sorts of donations.” Suddenly swimming in cash, Jim saw an opportunity to rake in even more dough with a faith-based theme park, and opened Heritage USA near Charlotte. The 2,300 acre Christian version of Disneyland included a $12-million water park, campground, hotels, and condos.
To fund construction, the Bakkers sold timeshares that offered fans a few nights’ stay at the 21-story Heritage USA Hotel each year. Problem was, they sold twice as many “lifetime partnerships”, for as much as $7,000 each, as there were hotel rooms.
Two scandals brought down PTL in 1987. Jim was accused of sexual misconduct by church secretary Jessica Hahn, which led to his resignation; and his illegal misuse of ministry funds eventually led to his imprisonment. He was released in 1994.
In the late stages of their empire, Tammy Faye was often seen on television in tears, mascara running down her cheeks. She divorced Jim in 1992, while he was in prison for defrauding millions of his followers and after his widely publicized infidelity with Hahn.
I never saw the theme park. After grad school, when my husband and I moved back to Charlotte, mom pleaded with me to see what the Bakkers’ built just across the South Carolina line. To see the countless tourist-filled buses that make the pilgrimage. To see how pretty the park was decorated for Christmas, with lights and garlands. I wasn’t interested, because their enterprise defrauded people of their money.
I was proud of my friend Doug Marlette when he won a Pulitzer Prize for editorial cartoons he drew about PTL, when he worked for the Charlotte Observer and Atlanta’s Journal-Constitution. One cartoon depicted Jerry Falwell as a serpent in PTL’s Garden of Eden.
Today, at age eighty-two, Jim preaches while peddling Jesus pendants and the like from a new Christian retreat in Blue Eye, Missouri, which looks a lot like his old Christian retreat in Fort Mill, South Carolina. More than twenty years after he rose to fame and fell in shame at PTL, he’s doing pretty much the same thing, but without nearly the same following and without overselling lifetime memberships. A leopard cannot change its spots.
The government’s been knocking at Jim’s door. On his program, he advertised and sold colloidal silver supplements touted as a COVID cure, and a rash of lawsuits followed from the attorneys general of Missouri and Arkansas, among others.
Since the death of Tammy Faye in 2007, her fans and friends occasionally make pilgrimages to Waldron, Kansas, on the edge of a windswept prairie. That’s where the ashes of the famously teary-eyed televangelist were laid to rest. That’s where visitors leave the types of cosmetic items—lipstick, mascara—that helped give Tammy Faye her distinctive look.
In a remote and unmarked cemetery, her gravestone is far away from the glamour and luxury (Rolls-Royces, Rolex watches, diamonds, an air-conditioned doghouse), controversy and cameras that followed the woman who helped build three Christian TV networks—and ultimately the ill-fated Christian theme park Heritage USA—with her first husband, Jim.
Sunday was Chastain’s night. But the biggest Oscar moment was Will Smith’s assault on Chris Rock. Smith tried to justify the slap, but physical assault is not acceptable. They should present a Most Petulant Guest award. What a misstep and a mess.
