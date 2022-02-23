Online auction Sunday to benefit Carroll County Soup Kitchen

The pandemic continues to affect the staging of several annual events locally, and the leadership of the Carroll County Soup Kitchen and the Empty Bowls planning team made the difficult decision a few weeks ago to once again go with a virtual event for the organization's largest fundraiser of the year.
An online auction to support one of the area's most vital charitable projects will be held via the Empty Bowls' Facebook page this Sunday, February 27 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
More than a fundraiser for the past 18 years, Empty Bowls has drawn together a diverse group of people, including artists, potters, restaurateurs, home chefs, musicians, and volunteers of all ages. Last year, Empty Bowls "relocated" from its traditional site at the Carroll County Agricultural Center on Newnan Road to the internet and raised through an online auction nearly as much money as in previous years. Even without the bowls and soup that make the annual gathering a unique and beloved event, the online auction was deemed a success.
The Empty Bowls team members believe that they can count on the community again this year to come through in support of their neighbors. The ministry that is offered through the all-volunteer Carroll County Soup Kitchen is vital to community citizens who experience hunger and hardship. The kitchen depends on in-kind and financial donations to keep serving hot meals, providing bags of groceries, and making a difference.
With the pandemic, the Soup Kitchen has continued to operate as a drive-thru and delivery ministry, serving meals and giving out food three days each week throughout 2021. Last year, the Soup Kitchen served 14,261 hot meals and distributed 6,237 sacks of groceries. Each sack contained the equivalent of four meals which accounted for a total of almost 25,000 meals.
Also last year, volunteers delivered nearly 6,000 meals to elderly and disabled neighbors in the community who were unable to leave their homes. The amount of food totaled approximately 125,000 pounds.
The Empty Bowls event is the only major fundraiser for the Carroll County Soup Kitchen. Like the Soup Kitchen, Empty Bowls is made possible through the generosity of its volunteers and its sponsor partners, The Carrollton Center for the Arts and Keep Carroll Beautiful, according to Sue McBrayer, secretary of the organization’s board of directors.
Additionally, hundreds of individuals and local businesses become sponsors by contributing $100 or more.
"Carroll County is home to an amazing community of artists who provide beautiful pottery soup bowls and other pieces of art each year that are auctioned with the proceeds going to the Carroll County Soup kitchen,” said McBrayer.
"You can stay up to date on how to bid on the items being auctioned and where to buy soup bowls on the organization's Facebook page,” she explained.
Empty Bowls was established through the efforts of Carol Boyd and a local potter, Helen Helwig, who had been part of an Empty Bowls event where she had previously lived. Beginning with the inaugural event in 2004 that was held at the Carroll County Agricultural Education Center on Newnan Road in Carrollton which raised just enough money to purchase a new dishwasher for the Soup Kitchen, Empty Bowls has grown into a much beloved gathering of people who love soup and a good cause.
“However, even though we still can’t gather in person, we all can gather in our hearts and spirits around the ministry of the Carroll County Soup Kitchen,” McBrayer noted.
“We have now been serving our community for more than 30 years. We’re still living in hard times, but with the love and generosity that Empty Bowls inspires, we can make the times a little easier for our neighbors,” she said.
In a recent sermon local pastor Karen Kagiyama shared her experiences in working with the Carroll County Soup Kitchen.
“When I get those bags of food, they’re really heavy, and that heaviness is love," Kagiyama explained.
“Empty Bowls helps us give love. It may yet be a while before we can end this pandemic, but we can end a little boy’s hunger today. We can love our neighbors as we have been loved." she said,
Donations to the program can be made at www.carrollcountysoupkitchen.org.
