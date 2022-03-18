O’Neal Cook, 67, of Carrollton, passed away on Wednesday, March 16, 2022.
Mr. Cook was born in Carrollton, on July 25, 1954, the son of the late Ollie Cook and Lora Worthy Cook.
He was retired from Southwire where he was a forklift driver and, was a member of Pleasant Grove Baptist Church in Buchanan.
Survivors include his wife, Elizabeth Cook; daughter and son-in-law, Heather and Mark Haney of Temple; son and daughter-in-law, Chad and Courtney Cook of Carrollton; grandchildren, Cathen Haney, Tye Haney, Emma Cook, Ruby Cook; sisters, Retha Sue Adams, Judy Brown, Ollie Faye Bradbury, Sandra Gordon, Madelyn Crumpler, Patricia Edwards, Rachel Pollard; brothers, Melbern Cook, Sterling Cook, Homer Cook and Dearl Cook.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by sisters, Princess Darlene Cook, Emily Windom; and grandson, Bishop Haney.
The family will receive friends at Almon Funeral Home on Friday, March 18, 2022, from 5-8 p.m.
Funeral service will be on Saturday, March 19, 2022, at 11 a.m. at Pleasant Grove Baptist Church in Buchanan with the Rev. Colt Deems and the Rev. Brad Gordon officiating.
Pallbearers will be Brady Cook, Brody Cook, Jake Gordon, Garrett Gordon, Bart Whitman and Blake Whitman.
Interment will follow in the Pleasant Grove Baptist Church Cemetery.
Messages of condolences may be sent to the family at www.almonfuneralhome.com.
Almon Funeral Home of Carrollton has charge of arrangements.
