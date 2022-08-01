Fred O'Neal

Financial services firm, Edward Jones, announced the celebration of their 100 year anniversary, marking a century of transformative growth and impact it has made for its clients, colleagues and community. Local Financial Advisor Fred O’Neal has spent the last 35 years contributing to the Edward Jones impact through his work with his clients.

Edward Jones started with one man in one office 100 years ago and has grown to 50,000 associates across 15,000 locations across the country.

