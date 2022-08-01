Financial services firm, Edward Jones, announced the celebration of their 100 year anniversary, marking a century of transformative growth and impact it has made for its clients, colleagues and community. Local Financial Advisor Fred O’Neal has spent the last 35 years contributing to the Edward Jones impact through his work with his clients.
Edward Jones started with one man in one office 100 years ago and has grown to 50,000 associates across 15,000 locations across the country.
Having achieved tremendous growth and impact over the past century, including increasing its branch office footprint by 1,400% since 1986, Edward Jones remains dedicated to continuing its extraordinary level of serving individual investors and business owners in a human-centered and complete way, according to a press release.
“Since Edward D. Jones Sr. opened the doors of our firm 100 years ago, our focus has been helping people connect to their own purpose and achieve things in their lives they might not have known were possible,” said Edward Jones Managing Partner Penny Pennington, the sixth leader in the firm’s history. “We are committed to providing guidance and tools to millions of families in North America that raise their confidence in achieving greater possibilities in their lives. We are looking forward to the impact we can make on society — one person, one colleague, one community at a time, as we partner together and begin our next 100 years.”
Fred O’Neal, 62, joined Edward Jones in 1988. He has been in the Carrollton area for over 44 years. O’Neal earned all of his degrees up to Master’s at the University of West Georgia. He has also completed some post graduate work at Harvard University and abroad in Costa Rica.
O’Neal grew up in Ohio, but his family is originally from the South.
“It was part of the great migration that you’ve read about where people who grew up in the South in the 50s, went to the North, and then their children came back in the 70s to the South. It’s a phenomenon people are still trying to work through,” O’Neal said.
Before becoming an Edward Jones financial advisor, O’Neal worked for the Social Security Administration in LaGrange and Carrollton from 1982-1988.
“I had done a lot of work in the same area where I worked with helping people from various areas of their life, particularly more seniors…I went to work for the Social Security Administration. Through that experience, I found out that I learned a whole lot about retirement and planning for retirement…But I learned that I could affect people more in this way than I could in that way because by the time they came to me, their lives were already set, but this way I can affect more people in turn to help them, you know better their lives and improve their lives by planning their lives, helping them financially have an order in their life, helping them reach their goals and their dreams,” O’Neal said.
The work O’Neal does with Edward Jones helps his clients reach their financial goals by using investment securities and planning. According to O’Neal those goals can vary from retirement, education and helping children and family through human centered complete wealth management. In 1993, O’Neal became the first black regional leader for Edwards Jones.
“We’re basically helping them manage their wealth and it has a lot of realms. It’s not just people saying, well, I got the money. Most of the work now is beginning to focus more on the human side of it, you know, what you want to see, what your purposes are, how you want that money fulfilled, dreams you have or fulfill levels in your life you’re trying to get to expedite as we call it, a fulfillment levels or purpose levels,” Jones said.
O’Neal works out of his office located at 410 College Street in Carrollton to assist his clients with choosing the best form of investment for them whether it be stocks, bonds, CDs, life insurance policies, etc.
