The Carroll County Sheriff’s Office arrested Terrence McCullough, 27, of Enoree, South Carolina after a police chase ensued during a traffic stop on Wednesday.
According to the incident report, on May 3, 2023, CCSO Deputy Chad Sheriff was parked on I-20 eastbound after the Miller Road Academy Overpass observing traffic looking for safety and traffic violations. Sheriff observed a white Honda Accord traveling eastbound towards him at a high rate of speed. Sheriff’s radar picked up the vehicle at 95 miles per hour.
Sheriff stated that he pulled out behind the Accord and the radar again picked up the vehicle at 107 miles per hour as they went under the Pleasant Ridge Overpass. The vehicle then went into the emergency lane to pass other vehicles while traveling at speeds of 135 miles per hour.
The vehicle eventually got off the interstate at Liberty Road where the driver wrecked his vehicle and struck another vehicle inside of a cul de sac in Douglas County. That's when two subjects got out of the car and fled on foot. A citizen living off of Pebble Creek Drive made a 911 call and informed the dispatchers that a black male that matched the description was underneath her home's porch.
Deputy Zach Gossage arrived and took custody of McCullough. Gossage found the suspect's backpack and yellow jacket with a cell phone inside of the resident’s trash can. Gossage searched the bag and found a felony amount of suspected marijuana and items that contained THC.
McCullough was transported to jail and refused to state who the driver of the vehicle was. According to the report, he told law enforcement that “he would be happy to take the charges.”
Authorities say McCullough has a long felony history and is currently on probation in Greer, South Carolina.
McCullough was charged with Felony Fleeing from Police, Felony Marijuana - felony, possession, distribution, two counts of Felony Possession of Schedule One drugs and a misdemeanor willful obstruction of law enforcement officers.
