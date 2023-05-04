Terrence McCullough

The Carroll County Sheriff’s Office arrested Terrence McCullough, 27, of Enoree, South Carolina after a police chase ensued during a traffic stop on Wednesday.

According to the incident report, on May 3, 2023, CCSO Deputy Chad Sheriff was parked on I-20 eastbound after the Miller Road Academy Overpass observing traffic looking for safety and traffic violations. Sheriff observed a white Honda Accord traveling eastbound towards him at a high rate of speed. Sheriff’s radar picked up the vehicle at 95 miles per hour.

