One of the co-defendants in the murder case of Barbara Gibson took a plea deal from the prosecution on Friday.
Amanda Rae Sperry, 31, accepted an agreement from Assistant District Attorney Jep Bindinger of the Coweta Judicial Circuit and signed the paperwork associated with the plea, Thursday, Nov. 17.
Sperry was ordered to serve 20 years for pleading guilty to armed robbery, which she will not will not be eligible for parole. In addition, Sperry will serve 40 years concurrent for her other charges including aggravated assault, home invasion, and battery. The malice murder charge against her was dropped.
Sperry’s plea holds a total of 60 years with the possibility of parole being eligible after serving 26 years in prison. According to District Attorney Herb Cranford, taking this deal allows her the possibility of being eligible for parole earlier versus if she had been sentenced to life with parole which requires she serve at least 30 years in prison. A stipulation of Sperry’s plea deal is that she is required to provide truthful testimony at the trials and court proceedings of her co-defendant Andrew James Conard, 39. Conard has a hearing Dec. 5, 2022 for a “status check” on his case.
Sperry and Conard were accused in the death of 83-year-old Barbara Gibson, who was killed in her Burwell home on May 9, 2020. In their initial court appearance in August 2020, the late Judge Alton Johnson stated Conard with “the intentional aid” of Sperry allegedly broke into Gibson’s home carrying a Glock .45-caliber firearm to perform an armed robbery, and Gibson was allegedly shot by Conard “several times until she was deceased.”
During the separate first appearance hearings, Conard and Sperry, both of Burwell, were informed that they could face the death penalty for the charges of first-degree murder, first-degree felony murder, aggravated assault, first-degree home invasion, first-degree burglary, and armed robbery.
Johnson also noted that several items were taken from the house, such as a sewing machine and jewelry after the 83-year-old widow was killed.
Gibson was a highly respected member of the Burwell community. She lived in a small brick house, and her family had been expecting to visit her there on Mother’s Day, back in 2020. But on the day before, when she did not call family members as expected, someone was sent to check on her. She was found dead inside her home. Authorities said she died sometime during the hours of 5 p.m. and 9 p.m.
