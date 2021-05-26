One of nation’s best: UWG nursing program recognized by Princeton Review

The Tanner Health System School of Nursing (THSSON) at the University of West Georgia offers one of the five best online nursing school master’s programs in Georgia — as well as one of the best in the nation — according to The Princeton Review.
The college admission services company recently published its list of top online Master of Science in Nursing (MSN) degree programs, with judging based on criteria such as flexibility, affordability and access to innovative technologies. Dr. Jennifer Schuessler, professor and dean of THSSON, said the recognition is a grand honor.
“I am proud of the faculty, staff and especially the students who have worked hard to give our program an outstanding reputation,” she said. “There are many great schools of nursing in the University System of Georgia, and to be identified as one of the best is a great feeling.”
Schuessler said the three options provided through THSSON’s MSN program — nurse educator, health systems leader and clinical nurse leader — meet the university’s strategic priority of relevance.
“Nurse leaders and educators are critical in today’s complex health care system, and faculty are constantly assessing and revising the curricula to assure relevance of our programs,” she said.
THSSON frames its philosophy within the theoretical structure of caring as the essence of nursing. The faculty are committed to creating a culture of quality caring that fosters caring collaborative relationships between teachers and learners, patients, families and nurses, as well as other members of the health care team.
For eligible students considering enrollment in THSSON’s MSN program, Schuessler said it is an outstanding opportunity for career advancement in the perpetually growing field of nursing.
“An MSN opens so many doors for any nurse seeking to expand their career options,” she said. “Furthermore, master’s-prepared nurses elevate patient care and nursing practice regardless of the setting. Our MSN program is a great option, because it is designed with the busy registered nurse in full-time practice in mind.”
