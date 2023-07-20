On July 2, 2023, at the intersection of US HIghway 27 and Bethlehem Church Road, an accident took place leading to a fatality as well as a life flight to Grady Memorial Hospital. The driver of the vehicle that carried the two passengers, Jessie Thomas, 32, of Carrollton, was arrested 10 days after the accident on July 12.
According to the accident report from Georgia State Patrol, both vehicles involved in the accident were traveling on Highway 27. Vehicle one, which was driven by Thomas, was traveling southbound allegedly at a high rate of speed. Vehicle two was in the left turn lane facing northbound and was driven by Maris Morgan, 21, of Carrollton. Morgan made a U-turn and moved into the right lane.
Thomas then veered to the left into the left lane causing the vehicle to turn clockwise and strike the western curb with its undercarriage causing the vehicle to travel off the west edge of the roadway. The vehicle continued to move southwest before eventually striking a tree with its left side causing the vehicle to split in half.
The front half rotated counterclockwise around the street and came to an upright stop in the wood line, southeast of where the impact took place. The rear half also rotated counterclockwise before coming to a stop in the west wood line, southwest of where the impact took place. Morgan’s vehicle which was listed non-contact and undamaged pulled into the nearby driveway on the western edge of the lane traveling southbound.
All three occupants of vehicle one were ejected. It is unknown where Thomas and the front passenger were ejected to but the rear passenger came to a final stop in the west wood line near the rear half of the vehicle.
The front passenger, Brandon Almon was taken to Grady by Air Evac and the rear passenger, Brandon Almon Jr., was pronounced dead on the scene. The driver, Thomas, was taken to Tanner Carrollton for his injuries to be treated.
Thomas was arrested and charged with Homicide by Vehicle in the First Degree, Weaving over Roadway, Too Fast for Conditions, and Reckless Driving. He was released after one day in jail on a $20,000 bond.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.