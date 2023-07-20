Jessie Thomas

Jessie Thomas

On July 2, 2023, at the intersection of US HIghway 27 and Bethlehem Church Road, an accident took place leading to a fatality as well as a life flight to Grady Memorial Hospital. The driver of the vehicle that carried the two passengers, Jessie Thomas, 32, of Carrollton, was arrested 10 days after the accident on July 12.

According to the accident report from Georgia State Patrol, both vehicles involved in the accident were traveling on Highway 27. Vehicle one, which was driven by Thomas, was traveling southbound allegedly at a high rate of speed. Vehicle two was in the left turn lane facing northbound and was driven by Maris Morgan, 21, of Carrollton. Morgan made a U-turn and moved into the right lane.