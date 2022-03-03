One man is dead after a double shooting occurred Wednesday evening in a Villa Rica apartment complex.
On Wednesday evening, Villa Rica police responded to the Hampton Court Apartments on Industrial Boulevard for a report of two people that had been shot.
Officers found one victim had been transported to the fire department on Industrial Boulevard and the other victim was inside the apartment, according to a release from the Villa Rica Police Department.
The release also stated that both victims were transported to the area hospitals due to their injuries.
One of those victims, Alvin Doby, 24, of Villa Rica, died at the hospital. The other victim was treated for a gunshot wound to the leg.
Authorities say the investigation is still ongoing at this time.Anyone having information on this incident is asked to contact Detective Chris Rowan at 678-840-1317 or crowan@villarica.gov.
