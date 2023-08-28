Qualifying period in the City of Temple came to a close Thursday afternoon for three wards that are up for election. Ward 3 council member Alexsis Boles and Ward 5 council member Richard Bracknell have both qualified and will be running unopposed. Ward 4 council member Tom Wallace did not qualify for the Nov. 7 election and former Ward 3 council member Hiley Miller will be running for the seat as well as Stuart Morlet.

Miller was the council member of Ward 3 prior to moving residences outside of the ward leading to her resignation that took effect on March 28. Boles was in turn appointed to the position by the City Council.