Qualifying period in the City of Temple came to a close Thursday afternoon for three wards that are up for election. Ward 3 council member Alexsis Boles and Ward 5 council member Richard Bracknell have both qualified and will be running unopposed. Ward 4 council member Tom Wallace did not qualify for the Nov. 7 election and former Ward 3 council member Hiley Miller will be running for the seat as well as Stuart Morlet.
Miller was the council member of Ward 3 prior to moving residences outside of the ward leading to her resignation that took effect on March 28. Boles was in turn appointed to the position by the City Council.
The appointment was made based on the city’s charter which allowed the Council to appoint Miller’s replacement because there was less than 12 months remaining on her term. When Boles was appointed to the position she expressed her concern for the City of Temple’s sewer and septic quality within Ward 3 saying, “It is getting hot and it’s starting to smell.”
Miller entered the Ward 3 council seat by being the only person to qualify for the Jan. 2019 special election to replace the seat of former council member Todd Rothwell. Miller was victorious in her reelection campaign in 2019 and remained in that seat until her resignation earlier this year.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.